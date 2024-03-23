Liza Soberano, Dolly De Leon join forces with PHL digital bank

TOUTED as the No. 1 digital bank app in the Philippines, Maya announces its collaboration with Dolly De Leon and Liza Soberano. As it continues to make waves, Maya showcases the power of challenging conventional banking norms through a short film featuring the two actresses.

Building on the success of last year’s collaboration with Liza Soberano, Maya continues to push boundaries by introducing Dolly De Leon, who has captivated audiences both locally and globally. Together, Maya was able to bring to life two stars who embody the spirit of defiance and optimism, inspiring Filipinos to break free from limitations and embrace new possibilities in an increasingly digital world.

Ever since the start of a creative partnership in 2023, Maya has been supportive of Liza’s brave and bold life moves. Liza recently appeared in her first Hollywood film, Lisa Frankenstein, alongside young Hollywood stars Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse. As she shines in the global scene, Maya is powering her with a sexy black Maya card that enables her with seamless payment transactions whenever she is in California or other global travel destinations.

Liza shares, “The past year has been quite a journey and I’d like to thank Maya especially for believing in me and my dreams. I personally love using my Maya card to pay, whether I’m traveling for work or leisure. It’s just hassle-free and accepted anywhere!” As the newest endorser of Maya, Dolly De Leon adds more depth and undeniable charm. Known for her notable, award-winning performances, Dolly has become a notable figure in both the local and international film community. Her expanding horizons also means a busy schedule that sees her flying to film locations. Dolly takes full control over these changes by getting banked with Maya.

“I use Maya because I hate going to a bank branch, especially with my busy schedule, to fill out forms for a simple transaction when I can do all of that on my phone. And just like Liza, I use my Maya card to pay for everything, especially when I’m traveling to various places for work. It really does let me do things with my money, my bank, my way,” Dolly said.

Pepe Torres, Maya chief marketing officer, expresses his enthusiasm for the stars’ support, saying, “We’re thrilled to have both Liza and Dolly pushing boundaries of payments and banking with Maya, as evidenced in the newly launched short film. They make the country proud as they achieve greater heights in the global scene. They embody the spirit of defiance and optimism, making them the perfect ambassadors for Maya.”

Maya continues to redefine everyday payments and banking as we know it. With Maya, getting banked and opening a savings account is now easier and more accessible than ever, requiring just one valid ID and no minimum balance or maintaining balance. Its best-in-class savings account offers up to 14 percent daily interest per annum, helping Filipinos get closer to their financial goals.

The Maya card is globally accepted at over 80 million stores and ATMs worldwide, offering unparalleled convenience for users. Filipinos can start investing in mutual funds, crypto, or stocks through Maya, unlocking opportunities to grow their wealth. Qualified customers can also enjoy instant approval for Maya loan products, providing financial flexibility when it’s needed most.

Deposits are also insured up to P500,000 per depositor by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC), providing added peace of mind.

Maya Bank is a digital bank supervised by the Bangko ng Pilipinas (BSP). More information is available at www.maya.ph or mayabank.ph.