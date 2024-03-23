Instituto Cervantes features grammarian who helped preserve Filipino vernacular languages

TAGALOG had its first grammar book published before English did. The linguistic milestone can be mainly credited to the Spaniard known as “Nebrija,” who played a pivotal role in that development.

Last March 12, Instituto Cervantes unveiled at its Intramuros branch the exhibition “Nebrija en Filipinas,” dedicated to celebrating the cultural contributions of Spanish grammarian Elio Antonio de Nebrija (1444-1522) whose impactful legacy extends to languages like Tagalog and Cebuano.

Nebrija en Filipinas, tailored for Filipino audiences, is an adaptation of the Nebrija expo organized by the National Library of Spain in 2022 which marked the 500th anniversary of the grammarian’s passing. Through informative panels and displays of books, it highlights Nebrija’s cultural contributions and contextualized them within the publication of the first grammars of the Philippine vernacular languages. Such linguistic endeavors were directly shaped by the author’s teachings.

Nebrija was a highly reputed scholar during the Renaissance period in Europe. His book “Introductiones Latinae” which is a groundbreaking manual for teaching Latin not only earned him recognition in Spain, but also garnered global fame. He also wrote bilingual dictionaries in Latin-Spanish and a “Gramática de la lengua castellana” published in 1492, which is recognized as the first grammar of modern European languages. It became the model for Spanish friars who attempted analyzing the grammars of the new world, both in America and the Philippines. The missionaries, who learned Latin from Nebrija’s methods, applied the model, with its theoretical considerations and bilingual translations, in their description of these languages.

As a result, Tagalog saw its first grammar book published in 1610 with Francisco Blancas de San José’s “Arte y reglas de la lengua tagala.” It was followed by similar initiatives with other vernacular languages—among them the “Arte de la lengua iloca,” composed by the Augustinian Francisco López (1627), and the “Arte de la lengua bisaya de la provincia de Leyte” by the Jesuit Domingo Ezguerra (1663).

Proud, intelligent, and audacious, Nebrija was a stalwart fighter for pure Latin and always wanted to go down in posterity with the nickname “Grammaticus” or grammarian.

When he presented a preview of what would later become his “Grammar of the Castilian Language to Queen Isabel la Católica,” the sovereign was initially surprised, unable to grasp the utility of a treatise teaching the rules of a language acquired naturally. However, Nebrija successfully persuaded her that languages benefit from both descriptive and normative grammars to prevent them from running amok. The paradoxes of fate have made his Castilian grammar his most renowned work today. Nevertheless, Nebrija deserves to be remembered for many other reasons, according to the “Instituto.”

For Nebrija, the revival of Latin was an incentive for other scholarly pursuits. The voyages of the discoverers aroused his curiosity, which led to a fascination with cosmography and a desire to learn about developments from across the Atlantic. In these and other scholarly ventures, he revealed himself as a full-fledged humanist.

Even after his death, Nebrija’s fame did not fade. His grammars and lexicons were not only printed in Spain, but also gained recognition in France, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands. The Latin manual he had written for his students in Salamanca attained exclusive authorization for teaching the discipline—a decree made by King Philip III in 1598. Nebrija’s Latin grammar manual continued to be esteemed, annotated, and adapted based on location and circumstances until the 19th Century.

The exhibit, which will run until June 12, 2024, is organized by Instituto Cervantes in collaboration with Fundación Antonio Nebrija (Madrid), the Embassy of Spain and AECID, Biblioteca Nacional de España, and the University of Santo Tomas (UST). It is an adaptation of the original exhibit “Nebrija,” curated by Dr. Teresa Jiménez Calvente, with addition of panels focused on the Philippines composed by University of the Philippines-Diliman’s Marlon James Sales.

The exhibit will have another leg from August to October in UST’s Miguel Benavides Library.