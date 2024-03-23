`

Today’s front page, Friday, March 22, 2024

Eternal Crematory opens state-of-the-art facility in Cagayan de Oro City

ETERNAL Crematory opens its 6th branch in Cagayan de Oro City with a simple blessing led by Rev. Fr. Fermin Tan (5th from right). In the photo, special guests including San Francisco, Agusan del Sur SB Member Atty. Jhong Cadiz (2nd from left) and Brgy. Bulua Chairman Al Legaspi Jr. (4th from right), are welcomed by Eternal Crematory top executives (from left to right): VP for Engineering and Project Development Nino S. Sayco, Eternal Crematory Cagayan de Oro Branch Manager Amor S. Leodones, Sharon Tan, ALC Group Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon, EVP and General Manager Numeriano B. Rodrin, VP for Finance Marvin C. Timbol, and VP for Marketing Jose Antonio V. Rivera.
Eternal Crematory, one of the first companies to offer cremation services in the Philippines,  officially inaugurated its new facility in Cagayan de Oro City. The inauguration ceremony was marked by a simple blessing led by Rev. Fr. Fermin P. Tan of the Immaculate Concepcion Parish-Bulua.

The event was attended by distinguished guests including Bulua, Cagayan de Oro City Chairman Al P. Legaspi Jr. and San Francisco, Agusan del Sur Sangguniang Bayan Member Atty. Jhong Del Prado Cadiz. Top executives of Eternal Crematory welcomed them, including ALC Group Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon, EVP & General Manager Numeriano B. Rodrin, VP for Marketing Jose Antonio V. Rivera, VP for Finance Marvin C. Timbol, VP for Engineering and Development Engr. Nino Sayco, and Branch Manager Amor S. Leodones.

The new facility, located inside Eternal Gardens Cagayan de Oro in Zone 4, Barangay Bulua, covers a total floor area of 80 square meters. It features a state-of-the-art crematory machine capable of processing up to nine bodies within 12 hours of operation. This reflects Eternal Crematory’s commitment to providing efficient and respectful memorial care services.

In his message, EVP and General Manager Numeriano B. Rodrin expressed gratitude to clients for their trust and support. He stated, “This milestone of the Eternal Group would not have been possible without the trust and support of our clients. Maraming salamat sa tiwala na patuloy ninyong ipinagkakaloob sa amin.”

ALC Group Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon, in his remarks, highlighted that the addition of cremation services further completes the full circle of memorial care products and services offered by the Eternal Group, which includes memorial properties and memorial chapels. “This further completes the memorial care services that we offer to this region. We promise to continue delivering the quality memorial services that we are known for, from our long 47 years of service.”

Established in 1995 by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, Eternal Crematory provides a practical alternative to traditional burial that adheres to the teachings and guidelines of the Catholic faith.

Eternal Crematory is a member of the ALC Group of Companies, which also includes Eternal Gardens, Eternal Chapels, and Eternal Plans Inc.

