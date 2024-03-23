Coca-Cola Philippines celebrates World Water Day, participates in dialogue on sustainable water management

MANILA, Philippines – In celebration of World Water Day, Coca-Cola Philippines and the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham) convened stakeholders to discuss the critical challenges surrounding water resource management in the Philippines.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and leaders from various industries in the Philippines discussed

how multi-stakeholder collaborations can lead to sustainable water management for generations.

Held on March 7th, the Sip & Sustain: Water Security for the Philippines event brought together industry leaders, experts, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) represented by Undersecretary Carlos Primo C. David to discuss strategies aimed at ensuring water security for all Filipinos.

DENR Undersecretary Carlos Primo David shared efforts by the government to manage and preserve the country’s natural water resources. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines, represented by President Cecile Alcantara, helps water-stressed communities have a sustainable safe water supply through watershed conservation and water systems for domestic use.

Participants shared their thoughts on the importance of sustainable water management practices and the need for collaborative efforts to tackle water-related challenges effectively. Topics ranging from data collection and planning to governance and accountability were explored, emphasizing the significance of transparent and accountable water management systems.

In addition to fostering dialogue among stakeholders, the event underscored the role of public-private partnerships in driving innovation and investment in water management initiatives, such as The Coca-Cola Company’s 2030 Global Water Security Strategy, where the company aims to:

· Achieve 100% regenerative water use across 175 facilities in different countries identified as facing high levels of water stress by 2030;

· Work with partners to help improve the health of 60 watersheds identified as most critical for the system’s operations and agricultural supply chains by 2030; and

· Return a cumulative total of 2 trillion liters of water to nature and communities globally, between 2021–2030.

For more information on Coca-Cola Philippines’ sustainability efforts, please visit www.coca-cola.com.ph or follow @CocaColaPhilippines on Facebook and @cocacolaph on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.