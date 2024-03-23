China fires water cannon anew on PHL RORE mission to Ayungin Shoal

CHINA Coast Guard (CCG) fired water cannon again on a Philippine vessel going to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

It came two days after Filipino government marine scientists were also harassed by the Chinese Coast Guard for conducting marine scientific research in Sandy Cay near Pag-asa Island.

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, Filipino scientists reach sandbars called Sandy Cay at the disputed South China Sea on Thursday March 21, 2024. Chinese coast guard ships, backed by a military helicopter, tried to dangerously block but failed to stop two Philippine government vessels carrying scientists from reaching two barren sandbars called Sandy Cay in the disputed South China Sea, Philippine officials said Friday. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

The March 22 RORE mission

On Friday afternoon, the Armed Forces Western Command resumed its rotation and resupply mission (RORE), with two civilian boats carrying food and supplies for Filipino soldiers stationed at grounded BRP Sierra Madre.

One of the civilian vessels, Unaizah May 4 (UM4), saw action again after it sustained damage due to water cannoning by China last March 5.

The Area Task Force West assigned two Philippine Navy (PN) ships and two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels to escort the two civilian vessels.

Chinese harassment

However, on Saturday at 6:08 am, CCG vessel BN 21551 crossed the bow or left side of UM4.

The AFP posted on Facebook the near-collision which the AFP described as a “dangerous maneuver.”

Then an hour later, around 7:20 am, three Chinese vessels also surrounded PCG vessel MRRV 4409, effectively blocking its path, PCG Commodore Jay Tarriela posted on X.

One of the three Chinese vessels was a CCG ship with bow number 21551.

Two other China maritime militia vessels bearing bow numbers 0036 and 00314 joined the CCG ship.

“MRRV 4409 has been isolated from the resupply boat due to the irresponsible and provocative behavior of the Chinese maritime forces, who have shown a disregard for the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS),” the PCG spokesman for the WPS wrote.

At 08:38 AM, two CCG boats sprayed water cannon on the Philippine civilian boat UM4 near Ayungin Shoal.

“The UM4 supply boat sustained heavy damages at around 08:52 due to the continued blasting of water cannons from the CCG vessels,” the AFP said on X.

Tarriela and AFP posted on X the videos of the maritime blockade, near collision and firing of water cannon.

AFP: RORE was for 1 soldier needing medical evac

The AFP stressed that the RORE mission is a “routine operation aimed at sustaining and rotating military personnel at Ayungin Shoal.”

“This particular mission was set up to ensure a full troop complement on board BRP Sierra Madre after one personnel needing serious medical attention was recently evacuated. Personnel are being rotated in to ensure that BRP Sierra Madre’s mission posture remains uncompromised

“This RORE operation is again a manifestation of the AFP’s resolve in rightfully and lawfully maintaining its presence at the shoal in the continued protection of Philippine sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone,” the AFP said.

