Burger King Truffle Whopper returns to elevate dining experience

WHOPPER lovers rejoice!

Burger King (BK) is bringing back the truffle-licious variant of this fan favorite offering—this time made even better.

First introduced in 2022, Truffle Whopper returns due to popular demand with its signature flame-grilled patty, complemented well by the rich flavor of truffle and topped with crunchy onions for an extra crisp.

This year, the Home of the Whopper has elevated customers’ experience of this mouthwatering burger since the truffle mayo has been upgraded with an even richer truffle taste that shouldn’t be missed.

Triple truffle

DINING at BK, eating out or at even at home is thrice the fun with its Truffle Bundle, an iconic combination of Truffle Whopper, Ultimate Sidekick Thick-cut Fries with Truffle Dip, and Rootbeer Float.

Available at the fastfood chain’s stores nationwide, the Truffle Whopper and the Truffle Trio bundle are set to level-up the BK experience anywhere.

These new offerings are perfect for any occasion, celebrating special moments with families and loved ones. From casual snacking to fine dining, the magic of truffle knows no bounds.

Hurry up! These delectable treats are only available until supplies last. Don’t miss the opportunity to savor the irresistible combo of savory truffle goodness and the classic flame-grilled perfection.

Burger King Truffle Whopper and the Truffle Bundle are available in all BK outlets and via dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, or delivery via Burger King app, order.burgerking.com.ph, Grabfood, and Foodpanda.