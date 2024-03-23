Beyond the steakhouse concept in an island setting

Complementing the breathtaking backdrop of Boracay Newcoast, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Grill recently opened its latest restaurant in the country’s most sought-after island destination.

A steakhouse in an island setting? Not the first time, says Wolfgang’s Steakhouse president and co-founder Peter Zweiner.

“Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is also in Waikiki Beach,” Zwiener revealed in a recent interview with BusinessMirror’s Wine & Dine and other media. “The steakhouse concept worked well in Waikiki as people who go to the beach are always on the lookout for a good dining experience. So I’m sure Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Boracay is also going to be a big hit.”

Grandest tourism destination

Zweiner credits local managing partner, Raymund Magdaluyo as the one who convinced him to open a restaurant in Boracay after the latter took him on a quick tour of Boracay Newcoast, the 150-hectare mixed-use township developed by Megaworld Corporation and envisioned to be “the grandest tourism destination in the island.”

Just a stone’s throw away from Boracay Newcoast’s Belmont and Savoy hotels, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Grill is designed using elements of stone, wood, and leather set against a mesmerizing view of powder white sand and crystal blue waters.

Already dubbed as “the best steakhouse in Manila,” Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Boracay Newcoast promises to elevate the steakhouse dining experience with an expanded and more diverse menu featuring grill specialties and exclusive seafood fare that enhances the coastal charm of its beachfront location.

Diners, especially the more adventurous types will love the Peruvian-inspired Ceviche Sampler that includes sea scallops, yellowfin tuna, and red snapper as well as the Parihuela, a traditional seafood soup. Also worth sampling first on the menu are the Beach Tacos, Burrata Salad, and Grilled Barbecue Short Ribs.

Lomo Saltado

Beach Club

Equally worth checking out is the Beach Club which offers an impressive wine collection, extensive bar menu, and meticulously crafted cocktails that pair perfectly with each dish including the tropical Guava Caipirinha and refreshing Lilikoi Margarita.

The real star of Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, however, is of course, its signature USDA Prime Black Angus steaks.

These steaks, available in popular cuts (i.e. Porterhouse, Tomahawk, Rib Eye) and grill variants (i.e. Steak Salpicao, Charbroiled Flank Steak), are dry-aged to enhance tenderness and flavor in Wolfgang’s own proprietary designed aging room under a controlled temperature and humidity environment for around 28 days. During the process, the beef’s natural enzymes break down the connective tissue in the muscle, which leads to more tender beef. At the same time, moisture is evaporated from the muscle, creating a greater concentration of beef flavor and taste.

“With the addition of the grill, we have the exciting opportunity to expand our menu and introduce a variety of dishes featuring different cuts of beef. While we embrace these new dishes, we are also committed to preserving the authentic essence of Wolfgang’s Steakhouse,” Zweiner further pointed out.

Wider selection

“As a result, we will prepare these dishes in ways that maintain the soul and character that our restaurant is known for. This expansion allows us to present a wider selection of value-driven plates, catering to those seeking more intriguing and flavorful options, offering them a taste journey like no other.”

Wolfgang’s Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich

Founded by Wolfgang Zwiener, a trailblazer in the steak business with over four decades of expertise, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse first opened in Manhattan, New York in 2004 and has since garnered acclaim across 34 locations spanning 20 cities worldwide.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Boracay Newcoast is its first restaurant outside Metro Manila.

Whether feasting on succulent steak or just savoring a signature cocktail by the beach, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Grill in Boracay Newcoast is an ideal dining destination when in Boracay. For reservations and inquiries, please contact Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Grill at Boracay Newcoast 0915-7572867; email: reservation.boracay@wolfgangssteakhouse.ph.