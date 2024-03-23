Beat the heat with Chowking’s Halo-Halo Supreme

SUMMER is now upon us. This brings excitement to those drooling over basking under the sun on beaches, or salivating for cool, icy desserts.

What better way to beat the heat this season than with the all-time Filipino favorite Halo-Halo. And the best place to have it is none other than Chowking.

The quick service restaurant’s (QSR) Halo-Halo Supreme is fully loaded with an assortment of Sangkap—from luscious leche flan to rich ube halaya, delightful red sago, pandan jelly, and the richest ube ice cream, alongside other delightful additions.

Chowking offers an improved version of it in a new Salo-Salo Size. It boasts of a generous serving shareable among four to six people when dining in at Chowking’s branches. So it’s the perfect chance to bond with friends and loved ones.

With its rich flavors from the ingredients, as well as the refreshing and cooling effect of the ice, Chowking’s Halo-Halo Supreme is absolutely the right dessert to finish any meal.

What’s in store

THERE are more reasons why Chowking is always the top-of-mind of Filipino foodies looking forward to the summer season.

This time of the year, they can enjoy the Lamig-Sarap Summer at its Halo-Halo Land in partnership with select SM Supermalls. To sample an eye-popping, hearty serving of Halo-Halo while enjoying fun-filled activities with families and pals, visit SM City Seaside Cebu on March 16 and 17; SM City Pampanga, April 6 and 7; SM City Bacoor, April 20 and 21; SM MOA, May 4 and 5; and SM City Davao, May 18 and 19.

Established in 1985, Chowking is the leading Chinese QSR in the Philippines. In 2000, the Jollibee Group, one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world, acquired Chowking and placed it under its Fresh N’ Famous Foods subsidiary.

For more details, log on to www.facebook.com/ChowkingPH (Facebook) and @ChowkingPH (Instagram).