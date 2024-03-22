`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

screenshot 2024 03 19 at 11.58.07 pm

The woman behind the famous Ilocos empanada, the favorite of ‘Apo’ Ferdie

story 4 photo 1
Glory Cocson and her empanada
  • sm easter 728x90 032224
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

FOR 64 years, Gloria Aduana Cocson, or Manang Glory to her townmates  in Batac, has been  selling Ilocos empanada.  No less than then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. would  buy from her whenever he visited his hometown.

Batac has always been known for the famous comfort food. It was believed to have originated in that town. But for generations, the usual empanada in Batac merely had a rice wrapper stuffed with shredded green papaya and mongo sprouts.  In Vigan, the empanada had cabbage for its filling.

In 1960, Cocson innovated the traditional recipe when she began making her own “Glory’s empanada”  after working as an assistant of her sister-in-law for two years in her empanada business.

story 4 photo 2
The longganisa is one of the main ingredients of Glory’s empanada.

She  added  garlic longganisa and egg  in her so-called “secret recipe.” Soon, her empanada. which she sells outside the Roman Catholic Church grounds at the town center and in the nearby public market,  became famous.

“Even the president’s children would buy from  me,” she said. The president’s eldest daughter, now senator Imee Marcos, was even a regular customer when she was governor of the province.

In 2000 , she was asked to showcase the art of empanada making in the Philippine International Convention Center by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,  who was then Ilocos Norte governor.

  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

“Empanada is a complete food,” she said, noting how she had to serve customers for breakfast, lunch and dinner  in her new stall at the food court  which Mayor Jesus Nalupta built across the church to showcase Batac cuisine, from her empanada to the famous Miki noodles.

Her two daughters also opened their own empanada stalls, but they passed away. Now, she has three stalls to manage.

Looking back, Cocson, now 83, said had always felt lucky  because of her empanada business. She  was able to visit  her two sisters who live in  London and Australia.  She also toured Hong Kong, which was in her bucket list.

Today, Manang Glory  continues to inspire her townmates who are proud of her creative talent and her knack for business. She still prepares the empanada that she offers  in her old stall every day. She has also started a separate serving  of her home-made longganisa which she uses for her fillings.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more