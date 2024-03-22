Tansingco: Probe extortion of Fil-Indians by BI officers

BUREAU of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman G. Tansingco has ordered an immediate investigation into alleged multi-million extortion activities being perpetrated against Filipino-Indian nationals in several provinces in the Visayas by erring immigration operatives.

“The BI management does not tolerate any kind of corrupt practices amongst its ranks,” Tansingco said last Thursday. “We have initiated an investigation on this matter and are welcoming information from concerned individuals on reports against erring personnel.”

The BI chief issued his order after a news report cited that some Immigration officer extorted money from 19 out of the 33 Filipino-Indian nationals who were arrested last February 22 in Iloilo. The report said 14 of those arrested were officially charged for various offenses while 19 were freed after allegedly paying P350,000 each to BI operatives.

The report also claimed that the erring operatives called for a meeting with representatives of the Filipino-Indian community to relay their intention to collect P50,000 each from its members in order to be exempt from future operations of the Immigration bureau.

The Filipino-Indian community is reportedly planning to launch a protest against the alleged extortion.

BI Spokesman Dana Krizia M. Sandoval said the report has already reached the attention of the bureau.

“We have yet to receive a copy of the official complaint, but the Commissioner has initiated investigation upon receiving such information,” Sandoval said. “His office does not tolerate the use of names of officials in extortion activities.”