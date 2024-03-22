`

Pres. Marcos better after bout with flu—Palace

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. continues to work despite suffering from flu-like symptoms, read a brief statement issued last Thursday by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

The PCO also reported there has already been an improvement to the health of the chief executive as well as First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos.

“The President and the First Lady continue to experience flu-like symptoms but with improvements, maintaining stable vital signs. They are advised to continue medications, rest, and hydration for full recovery,” PCO said. “The President continues to work in his residence, handling correspondence and directives within medical advice.”

Marcos was supposed to attend the launching of the Electronic Local Government Unit (eLGU) Caravan in Quezon City last Wednesday but was unable to do so after feeling ill.

The President and the First Lady have been advised by their attending physician to get some rest to help with their speedy recovery.

Both have been on a tight schedule in the last two weeks when they visited Australia, Germany and the Czech Republic.

The President also attended the World Economic Forum Country Roundtable on the Philippines, which was held in Malacañang last Tuesday.

The PCO said the President wants to resume his “public engagements soon, per his physician’s clearance.”

