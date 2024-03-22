Pinoys’ buying shifts to more of self-care items, healthier food–Kantar

FILIPINO consumers across the country have adopted a lifestyle shift in 2023 as they have increased their overall in-home spending for Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), according to leading data and analytics company Kantar.

“We observed a lifestyle shift among Filipinos over the past year. According to our Outlook 2024 data, more shoppers choose healthier food options such as soy milk, yogurt, cereals and oatmeal in 2023 compared to the year before. They also purchased more self-care items like hair styling/treatments, facial wash and nail polish for home use. Paper towels and other fabric cleaning products saw an increase in spend as well,” Laurice Obana, Kantar Shopper Insights Director at the Worldpanel Division, said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Obana noted that certain categories previously not given importance such as healthy foods and personal and home care products also continue to experience recovery. Kantar’s Outlook 2024 report of its Worldpanel Division covered the FMCG purchases of 5,000 homes from January 2023 to December 2023. Moreover, Kantar pointed out that these changes in FMCG purchases across all households, with those located in the National Capital Region (NCR) registering the highest growth at 21 percent. Visayas and Mindanao recorded a 13-percent rise, while the rest of Luzon closely followed with 12 percent.

However, Kantar expects Filipinos to remain positively cautious in 2024 even as macroeconomic indicators such as inflation and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers improve.

In 2024, Obana said Kantar believes there will be a continuum of trends from the previous years.

Kantar noted that five trends remain relevant in the Philippine setting, and that businesses can continue to leverage each to achieve their growth targets in the coming months.

Obana said Filipino shoppers will also continue to look for value for their hard-earned money in every purchase and they are not limited to affordable brands or smaller packs.

She pointed out that households may also select items that would satisfy their needs even if it is in bigger packs or at a higher price point. Moreover, Obana said brands must seek their advantage to attract more buyers.

Obana said buyers now prefer various options in their shopping activities. Observed in 2023 and continuing till the present, almost half of local households shopped across 6 to 8 channels—from sari-sari stores and grocery stores to supermarkets and e-commerce sites, “ Obana said.

“This reflected the Filipinos’ move to shop in an expanded repertoire of FMCG channels,” Obana added.

Since 2020, Obana said Kantar noticed that out-of-home purchases have seen an uptrend. Globally, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages comprise the bulk of out-of-home purchases.

Obana said Filipinos are becoming more healthy. All households (99 percent) said being healthy is important/very important, but only 72 percent are able to consistently shop for healthy grocery items. This shopping trend is influenced by Filipinos’ budget and product availability, according to Kantar.

In 2024, she said Kantar believes that Filipinos will continue to allot a budget for their pets, with pet food gaining relevance among pet owners. Recent figures show that 66 percent of Filipinos buy pet food, significantly increasing their spend at 44 percent last year. Pet grooming and pet accessories are areas that they may also spend more on this year.

Based on these trends from the Worldpanel Division of Kantar, Obana said that brands must determine what Filipinos think are important and what can they bring to the table to address those needs?

“The answer is not far from or different from a year or two ago. The market is inundated with so many choices from brands, channels and retailers. This can get overwhelming for Filipino shoppers, especially if their lifestyles are shifting and their habits are changing. At the end of the day, Filipinos need to find the value in what they are buying—sometimes, this may mean something more than just currency. It is, therefore, important to balance one’s understanding of what value is in the present need and lifestyle of Filipinos,” explained Obana.