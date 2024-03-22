PHL Creative Economy up 6.9%, at ₱1.72T in ’23–PSA

THE Philippine Creative Economy amounted to P1.72 trillion in 2023, up 6.9 percent from the P1.61 trillion recorded value in 2022, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Of the creative domains, PSA noted that Symbols and images and other related activities had the highest share of 31.5 percent, or P541.75 billion, to the total creative economy in 2023; it was higher by 2.4 percent than the P529.12-billion value in 2022.

Advertising, research and development, and other artistic service activities contributed 21.9 percent, while Digital interactive goods and service activities shared 21.1 percent in 2023.

According to PSA, the creative economy is composed of the following industries: Audio and audiovisual media activities; Digital interactive goods and service activities; Advertising, research and development, and other artistic service activities; Symbols and images and other related activities; Media publishing and printing

activities; Music, arts and entertainment activities; Visual arts activities; Traditional cultural expression activities; and Art galleries, museums, ballrooms, conventions and trade shows, and related activities.

In 2023, there were 7.26 million persons employed in creative industries, or 4 percent more than the 6.98 million persons in 2022.

PSA noted that employment in Traditional cultural expression activities recorded the highest share of 35.5 percent in 2023. This was followed by Symbols and images and other related activities and Advertising, research and development, and other artistic service activities with 30.3 percent and 17.8 percent, respectively.

In terms of gross value added across industries, Art galleries, museums, ballrooms, conventions and trade shows, and related activities posted the fastest growth, or 14.1 percent from 2022 to 2023. This was followed by Advertising, research and development, and other artistic service activities, which grew by 12.7 percent.

As to the employment rate in creative industries, Art galleries, museums, ballrooms, conventions and trade shows, and related activities also posted the fastest growth—by 26 percent from 2022 to 2023. This was also followed by Advertising, research and development, and other artistic service activities, which grew by 9.9 percent.

Jo-Dann Darong, Assistant Director of the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Competitiveness Bureau, cited the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) report, saying the Philippines has been contributing “very robust” creative trade performance after the pandemic.

“According to Unctad, we are a global powerhouse in Asia with regard to the creative economy and I think by doing so, we are able to have a fair share of this trade positive return,” he said at a recent export congress.

The DTI official earlier noted that the agency has “ramped up” its promotion for film, digital, animation and game development sectors.

In 2022, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said the Philippines is targeting to become the top creative economy in Asean by 2030. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2022/07/29/dti-chief-phl-aims-to-become-top-creative-economy-in-asean-by-2030/#google_vignette)