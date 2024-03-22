National U, UST in easy wins in PNVF U18 opener

NATIONAL University and the University of Santo Tomas drubbed their respective rivals to kick off the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championship women’s division on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Bullpups made short work of Colegio de Los Baños, 25-10, 25-12, while the Junior Golden Tigresses fended off King’s Montessori School, 25-16, 25-23, in Pool A and B, respectively.

NU needed only 38 minutes to post the win while UST found KMS a tough nut to crack in the second set to earn the sweep in 57 minutes.

Also in Pool B, San Juan Institute of Technology-Batangas trounced neighbor Canossa Academy-Lipa, 25-14, 25-20, to join NU as early group leaders in the 12-team tilt for the country’s best spikers aged 18 and below.

Action continues on Saturday at the same venue as VNS Savouge clashes with Colegio de Los Baños in men’s Pool B at 10 a.m. followed by Umingan Pangasinan against Hermosa Bataan at 11:30 a.m. in the same pool and La Salle-Lipa versus Canossa Academy-Lipa at 1 p.m. in men’s Pool A.

In the afternoon games for the women’s division, Canossa Academy-Lipa looks to rebound against La Salle Lipa at 2:30 p.m. in Pool B, Kings’ Montessori School battles Limitless Sports Center at 4 p.m. in Pool A while UAAP power La Salle-Zobel debuts at 5:30 p.m. in Pool A against Graceland Christian College.

The first youth tournament of the PNVF headed by President Ramon “Tats” Suzara is using three-set play in the prelims before holding regular five-set matches in the playoffs.