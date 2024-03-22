Miaa expects 15% surgein volume this Holy Week

THE Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) is bracing for an influx of travelers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia), expecting the gateway to accommodate more than a million passengers across Naia’s four terminals between March 24 and March 31.

Miaa General Manager and CEO, Eric Jose C. Ines said the agency anticipates a 15-percent surge in passenger volume compared to last year’s Holy Week, which saw 926,755 passengers passing through Naia from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

This surge follows a trend of rising domestic travel, with passenger numbers for March 2024 already surpassing 1.8 million in just the first two weeks. For this year’s Holy Week, passenger traffic could reach 140,000 on a single day, or close to the pre-pandemic Lenten season, which recorded 1,126,501 passengers over eight days, averaging 140,81 daily.

“Our domestic operations, in particular, have been consistently surpassing pre-pandemic flight movement and passenger volume. We anticipate travelers taking advantage of exploring local destinations, the ease and convenience of air travel, summer airline promotions, or simply vacationing and being with family during this time,” Ines said.

To manage the expected surge, Ines said they would ensure adequate manpower, equipment and optimal working conditions across all airport facilities.

Monthly test runs of standby generator sets have been conducted since January to guarantee operational readiness in case of power outages, according to a statement by the Miaa. Additionally, maintenance activities have been completed to enhance the reliability of electrical systems at Naia Terminal 3, it added.

In response to rising temperatures and the potential impact of El Niño, the Miaa is conducting inspections and maintenance of air conditioning units, alongside coordination with utility providers to ensure uninterrupted water service. The Miaa added it will establish assistance desks throughout the terminals to provide “passenger-assistance measures” to those experiencing flight disruptions.

In anticipation of increased flight schedules, the Miaa has adjusted the closure schedule of Runway 06/24 to minimize disruptions, according to Ines’s office. Moreover, the Miaa is beefing up its collaboration with government agencies within Naia, such as the Bureau of Immigration and the Office for Transportation Security, to streamline passenger processing and ensure fully staffed checkpoints, it added.

Furthermore, airlines have also been reminded to prepare for contingencies and adhere to passenger rights regulations. Passengers are advised to arrive at Naia well in advance of their flights, with suggested check-in times of at least three hours for international departures and two hours for domestic departures. Online check-in options and immigration e-gates are encouraged to expedite processing.