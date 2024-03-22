Introducing the All-new Lexus LBX

LEXUS Philippines recently rolled out the newest addition to its lineup—the all-new LBX luxury subcompact crossover.

The luxury car maker claims that the latest model is set to be a game changer, embodying all the brand’s values of authenticity, refinement, Omotenashi, and engaging and imaginative technology. It offers strong appeal to a younger audience, first-time Lexus owners, and those seeking a second vehicle. Using a three-letter name is significant—previously, only the LFA supercar has enjoyed that distinction. The choice of the name LBX demonstrates Lexus’ commitment to and trust in its new model.

Resolute look and deconstructed

The LBX is the first Lexus built on the GA-B compact car global platform, fundamentally revised to help produce the Lexus Driving Signature. Currently, as the smallest in the Lexus roster of vehicles, the LBX is 4,190 mm long, 1,825 mm wide, and 1,560 mm high. Aside from its 2,580-mm wheelbase, the tight, 5.2-meter turning radius is ideal for urban driving. But the most significant aspect of the design is a new frontal arrangement that “breaks” the spindle grille—a design hallmark for the past decade – leading Lexus into a new era.

The grille has been unified in a single trapezoid shape, positioned below a narrow aperture that runs beneath the bonnet’s leading edge, linking the slim headlight units and emphasized by a one-piece chrome molding. The seamless, frameless grille generates the lines of the LBX’s spindle body, contributing to the car’s strong, dynamic stance and aerodynamic efficiency. The newly designed headlights are single-projector bi-beam LEDs with an Automatic High-beam System (AHS). It creates a solid visual signature with integrated daytime running lights and turns indicators as bi-functional units, resulting in the distinctive L-shape facing outward.

Front pillars have been pulled back, making the cabin appear compact and the bonnet longer. The flared wings complement and accentuate the large 18-inch wheels and tires. There are also short overhangs and a bold tightening of the area around the rear doors.

The rear styling inspired the Kagami-Mochi rice cakes, a traditional Japanese religious offering at New Year. This balance of shapes is reflected immediately in the car’s compact cabin positioned above a powerful underbody. Other details include a subtly patterned film covering the rear pillars’ front/rear aero parts with silver accents. Also, the license plate section has been moved down to the bumper to make the brand emblem more prominent, along with the latest evolution of the Lexus signature L-shaped light bar.

Tazuna concept cockpit with Omotenashi approach

Tazuna concept and Omotenashi approach

Interior-wise, Lexus designers sought to create a simple and refined interior that makes a higher segment model feel and atmosphere, highlighting key elements of good visibility, uncluttered/ smooth instrument panels, and the sense of vast interior space. Expressing the Lexus Omotenashi approach, design details are lighting, climate control, seat adjustment, multimedia system response, and the E-latch electronic door release system.

Lexus’ e-Latch system provides intuitive, smooth, and easy door opening and locking/unlocking with no mechanical noise. The e-Latch is linked to the Safe Exit Assist system, which deactivates the interior door opening switch if there is a risk of contact with vehicles approaching from the rear (further details in the safety chapter below).

The LBX also features new Tsuyusami charcoal-effect trim inlays, created using a new film technique that uses multiple layers to give a highly textured appearance with a sense of depth. On the other hand, the interior ambient lighting design adds to the Omotenashi effect with 50 different color options in 14 groups across Healing, Relaxing, Arousing, Focusing, and Exhilarated themes.

The driver’s cockpit is an interpretation of Lexus’ Tazuna concept. It positions principal controls and information sources immediately around the driver, requiring minimal hand or eye movements. While the low hip-point seating orientation provides a sedan-like driving position, the designs focus on preserving a stable posture and minimizing head movement. The three-spoke steering wheel has been brought closer to the driver and set at a more upright angle. The electronic-controlled front seats have deep-hung cushion construction, an enlarged contact area, and a flatter seatback that holds the body snugly while keeping the chest upright.

The prominent center console has a rigid structure with a large tilted display, upholstered side pads for knee support, a tactile/padded center armrest, and a lower storage box with a 12-volt accessory socket and C-type USB port. The LBX has six speakers, four 9-cm mid-range speakers, plus an 18-cm woofer (front doors), delivering a full-bodied sound stage, smoothly balanced frequency characteristics, and high clarity and definition.

As for the noise and vibration control, there is a package of measures. The doors use damping sheets inside the panels, covering service holes and using a sealer around the door trim. A high-damping mastic is used on the roof to counter the transmission of road noise, and an expansive roof silencer is used. There is also a seal fitted around the entire bonnet opening, and engine noise is reduced thanks to the addition of a balance shaft. At the same time, the underbody features adhesive with a high damping quality and reduced gaps between parts.

The LBX is the latest model to adopt a reminder system that alerts if children, luggage, or other items are left on the front passenger or rear seats. With all rear seats in place, the load compartment in the front-wheel drive LBX extends to 317 liters. A power back door is available for the LBX, with a compact motor that provides quiet operation and quick response.

The self-charging 1.5-liter hybrid electric system

Electrified powertrain

Motivation comes from a self-charging 1.5-liter hybrid electric system with a new bi-polar nickel-metal hydride hybrid battery. The total system output is 100 kW with a peak torque of 185 N-m of torque, providing a swift zero to 100 km/h acceleration in 9.2 seconds. The gasoline engine also has electronic, intelligent variable valve-timing on the intake side (VVTi-E).

The Hybrid Control system harnesses the increased electric motor and hybrid battery output to deliver a sharp response at start-off and a feeling of continuous acceleration. The system also assists in acceleration and deceleration force when driving on inclines, detects when the car begins to travel downhill, and automatically implements deceleration control, even when the driver comes off the brake pedal.

Safety and driver assistance

Apart from the substantial body structure, the LBX is equipped as standard with the comprehensive safety and driver assistance provisions of the latest generation of Lexus Safety System +. It equips the car with multiple systems to detect accident risks, alert the driver, and automatically provide steering, braking, and drive force control if required to help avoid or lessen the consequences of a collision. The LBX also comes with a blind spot monitor with a safe exit assist, eight SRS airbags, intelligent clearance sonar with vehicle and pedestrian detection (Front: 4 + Rear: 4), as well as a back guide monitor.

Other driver-assist functions are Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Curve Speed Reduction, Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA), which can be used when the car’s LTA is activated. The Lexus Safety System + package also provides an Adaptive High-beam System. Moreover, there is are Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Monitor, together with a Reversing Camera and a Parking Support Brake. The LBX is the first vehicle in its class to use a Vehicle Braking Posture Control (VBPC) system. It automatically balances front and rear brakeforce to suppress pitching under braking and reduce roll when cornering.

Pricing and color

The electrified all-new Lexus LBX luxury subcompact crossover retails at P2.968 million. Available bi-tones with black exterior colors are Sonic Quartz, Silver Metallic, Astro Gray Metallic, Red Spinel, Sonic Copper, Sonic Chrome, Passionate Yellow & Deep Azure Mica Metallic.

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino





