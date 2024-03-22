HERstory of the female Jose Rizal in ‘Pingkian: Isang Musikal’

This is not the first time that the lead male hero character in a stage play was portrayed by a female: Monique Wilson played the role of Apolinario Mabini in “Mabining Mandirigma: A Steampunk Musical” in 2019.

‘SI Rizal babae…ang galing, pwede pala.”

Words from a 10-year-old girl after watching “Pingkian: Isang Musikal” at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) where Jose Rizal was portrayed by a woman, Kakki Teodoro.

“The role of Dr. Jose Rizal is iconic and the responsibility is immense, and at the same time I am grateful and proud. I am very proud to be a woman playing this role. I am proud to bring forth his words and ideals with this feminine body and energy,” says Teodoro in her Instagram posting.

“Pingkian: Isang Musikal” is a full-length stage musical about the life of Emilio Jacinto during the tail end of the Philippine revolution up to the start of the Philippine-American war that showed his unyielding spirit on how he fought for freedom at a young age.

Jacinto studied law at the University of Santo Tomas where Manuel Quezon, Sergio Osmeña and Juan Sumulong were his classmates.

He was 19 years old when he joined the Katipunan and served as its Chief Justice. When Andres Bonifacio proclaimed himself the supreme president of the Sovereign Tagalog Nation, Jacinto was elected Secretary of State.

Known as the “Utak ng Katipunan,” Jacinto is an eloquent and brave writer who used two pen names/alias: “Dimasilaw” for the Katipunan newspaper called Kalayaan, and “Pingkian” in the Katipunan as the author of the Kartilya ng Katipunan, the official handbook of the movement that laid out the rules and principles of liberty, equality and fraternity. “Pingkian” means a flint that sparks when rubbed against each other to create friction. In his prolific writings, he ignited the hearts of many people to rise against tyranny and clamor for liberty.

Jacinto sustained serious wounds in an encounter at Majayjay, Laguna on February 1898. He died at age 23 on April 16, 1899 after suffering from intense fever and chills due to malaria.

“Pingkian” follows Jacinto through vivid hallucinations and decisive encounters as he contemplates a hero’s death. As he fights for his life, he was visited by the ghosts of Bonifacio and Rizal—an introspective journey to discover the true meaning and significance of revolution. It serves as an examination of the Katipunan’s conscience whether they have truly upheld the ideals outlined in the Kartilya and faithfully served Lady Freedom.

The musical explores the promise of light, symbolizing freedom and progression, versus the strife of darkness plagued by theft and intrigue.

Teodoro said that theatre is a platform of freedom to create and to offer a new voice or form through the “gender-bent” casting: “Kung may pagkakataon na babae ang gumanap, bakit hindi? Magugulat ba tayo, magtataka? O mas makikinig ba tayo, maeengganyo, o magsasabi ba na, wala naman palang pinagbago kung lalake o babae ang anyo?”

“Rizal is in all of us, his legacy is so strong in our History as Filipinos, so much so that we can honor his words and legacy to also offer something in Herstory as well.” Teodoro added.

Aside from Teodoro, two actresses also had special roles in the musical: Gab Pangilinan with dual roles as Jacinto’s wife Catalina de Jesus and spy Florencio Reyes while Bituin Escalante as Josefa Dizon, Jacinto’s mother. Catalina was pregnant at the time of Jacinto’s death.

This is not the first time that the lead male hero character in a stage play was portrayed by a female: Monique Wilson played the role of Apolinario Mabini in “Mabining Mandirigma: A Steampunk Musical” in 2019.

I first saw Pangilinan as the young Ligaya in the musical “Ang Huling El Bimbo” that revolves around Eraserheads’ songs. Buddy Zabala and Raimund Marasigan were my roommates for two years at the Molave dorm in UP Diliman during my last college years from 1989 to 1991.

Escalante described her role as Jacinto’s mother as the “Liwanag” that guides her son. I told her that I earlier watched her in last year’s Cinemalaya film “Duyan ng Magiting” with her evocative role of Atty. Emy Gonzales, a lawyer who used to hold idealistic views but has become pragmatic over the years.

There are 14 rules under the Kartilya, three of which mentioned women.

The 10th rule: “On the thorny path of life, man is the guide of woman and of the children, and if the guide leads to precipices, those whom he guides will also go there.”

The 11th rule: “Thou must not look upon woman as a mere plaything, but as a faithful companion who will share with thee the penalties of life; her weakness will increase thy interest in her and she will remind thee of the mother who bore thee and reared thee.”

The 12th rule: “What thou dost not desire done unto thy wife, children, brothers and sisters, that do not unto the wife, children, brothers, and sisters of thy neighbor.”

Vic Robinson stars as Emilio Jacinto/Pingkian, Paw Castillo as Andres Bonifacio, Almond Bolante as Pio Valenzuela, Joshua Cadeliña as Lucio/Isyo, and Marco Viaña as Duktor.

