Go wins by four shots for maiden PGT crown

LLOYD Go turned the final round of the ICTSI Palos Verdes Championship into a victory lap on Friday, essaying a four-stroke victory with a 74 at the Rancho Palos Verdes and Sports Club in Davao.

An eight-stroke buffer after a third-round 65 was enough to cushion the blow of a series of mishaps, then produced a clutch birdie on the par-3 17th to secure the victory.

A former national amateur champion, Go finished at 12-under 276 total worth P350,000, finally breaking through in the pro ranks.

“I’ve been playing for so many years and haven’t won,” said Go, who turned pro in 2018. “But I finally broke the barrier and I’m really happy. Now, I can say that I’m an accomplished pro.”

Go cracked under pressure after birdying No. 1, slipping with bogeys on Nos. 2, 6 and 11 and a double bogey on No. 5. Yet, these blips hardly mattered as his pursuers either ran out of holes or struggled in the stretch.

Dutchman Guido van der Valk, 13 behind after three rounds, had an eagle-aided 65 to finish tied for second at 280.

Also finish at eight-under was Michael Bibat, 12 strokes off at the start of the day, who came up with a 66.

Bibat and Van der Valk split the combined P360,000 second and third prizes.

“I was really nervous. Even though I had a big lead, I couldn’t execute my shots. But I just hung in there,” said Go. “There was pressure but whenever I was out of position, I didn’t force it, aiming at the middle of green and making two putts.”

Go put the outcome beyond doubt with a long birdie putt on the 17th, regaining a four-shot cushion.

“That was crucial,” he said.

The triumph marked a redemption for Go, erasing the stigma of his past disappointments when leading after 54 holes in previous Philippine Golf Tour events, including in the Eagle Ridge Invitational in 2022.

He also blew third round leads in consecutive Asian Development Tour events in September 2022, including in the BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur in Indonesia and losing a playoff battle in the BRG Open in Vietnam.

But these setbacks, coupled with a missed cut stint in the Lexus Challenge in Vietnam last week, only strengthened his resolve.

This week, Go showcased his winning form, putting in earlier rounds of 67-70 in the second leg of the circuit sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Go’s triumph also bodes well for his campaign in Japan next week as part of his ongoing efforts to elevate his game and compete at the highest level in the challenging yet lucrative circuit. Backed by Cebu Landmasters and Nature’s Spring, Go earned playing status in the Abema Tour, the Japan Golf Tour’s farm league, in last year’s Q-School.

“That’s where I’m focusing on, together with the PGT, this year,” said Go, who is set to compete in the kickoff leg of the 12-stage circuit in Novil Cup slated April 3-5 at the J. Classic Golf Club in Tokushima Prefecture.

Keanu Jahns rallied with a 69 to tie Nino Salahog, who carded a 71, at fourth at 281.

Ira Alido matched par 72 for the second straight day and finished in sixth spot with 283 in the event supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Randy Garalde also charged back with a 68 to grab a share of seventh at 284 with Angelo Que and Sean Ramos, who struggled with a pair of 74s, while Tony Lascuña fired a 70 and Rupert Zaragosa carded a 71 to tie Reymon Jaraula, who skied to a 76, at 10th with 289s.