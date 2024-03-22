GENERATION U | Life by Uratex and Our Home

In a world where hustle culture prevails, sleep often takes a backseat. Recognizing its pivotal role in enhancing brain performance and overall health, Uratex and Our Home proudly present ‘Generation U: Life,’ an event dedicated to redefining comfort and highlighting the mutually beneficial relationship between sleep and life.

“At Uratex, we understand that quality sleep is a necessity for holistic well-being,” said Gerry Camacho, Sleep Business Unit Marketing Head of Uratex Philippines, Account Partner at Our Home. “Through ‘Generation U: Life,’ we aim to inspire individuals to embrace a lifestyle where sleep powers performance, enabling them to wake up feeling like champions ready to conquer their day.”

Making sure that everyone gets that much-needed quality sleep, Uratex brings us its premium mattresses, each with unique feature highlights to fit your lifestyle and body needs.

Orthocare Balance Mattress: perfect for athletes and active individuals looking for excellent support and absolute comfort. And did you know that this mattress is trusted by the Philippine Orthopaedic Association and Philippine Society of Sleep Medicine? If you have back problems, the Orthocare Balance Mattress is made for you.

Perfect Serenity Mattress: Naturally, when we sleep, we prefer our surroundings to be clean, more so our beds. Treated with Sanitized which effectively protects against growth of bacteria, odor, mildew, and dust mites, keeping the mattress clean and hyopoallergenic! It is topped with Nuovoluxe Foam, a high-density foam designed for soft comfort; and its base is made of durable Purifoam that offers excellent support.

Premium Touch Viscoluxe Mattress: A five-star hotel experience at the comfort of your home! It is the best choice for every member of the family. It provides comfort with an exquisite note of softness and deluxe.

Senso Memory Frost Mattress: A literally ‘cool’ choice with Duo Frost Technology. It provides an instant and long-lasting cooling comfort while absorbing and regulating body heat, and is made of memory foam that contours to your body to alleviate body strains.

Trill Seave Mattress: This game-changing Trill Seave mattress is a sustainable bed made from upcycled plastic material gathered from the ocean floor.

Scheduled from March 22nd to March 24th, 2024, at SM Megamall Event Center, ‘Generation U: Life’ connects individuals across generations to underscore the significance of prioritizing sleep for optimal performance. ‘Generation U: Life’ will feature engaging activities and mini-games that challenge energy, while highlighting the importance of quality sleep.

Join us at 'Generation U: Life' from March 22nd to March 24th, 2024, at SM Megamall Event Center. Shop at ourhome.ph or visit any of OUR HOME stores nationwide for more options. You may also get in touch with a personal shopper via Call to Deliver at 0917-8315260.