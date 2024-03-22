Fr. Jerry Orbos inspires RCM members with Lent message

THE Rotary Club of Manila (RCM) welcomed Rev. Fr. Agerico “Jerry” M. Orbos, SVD, as the guest of honor and speaker at its 33rd Weekly Membership Meeting held on March 21, 2024, Thursday, at the Manila Polo Club.

Rev. Fr. Orbos delivered a meaningful message in time with Lent, reminding RCM members of the profound significance of this sacred period. He emphasized the boundless love of God and the importance of living a life that paves the way for a blessed eternity in His presence.

His message touched the audience, reminding them of Lent’s true meaning as preparation for Jesus Christ’s resurrection. His words had a lasting impact, inspiring reflection, and spiritual renewal among those present.

Fr. Jerry M. Orbos, SVD, is a respected member of the Society of the Divine Word (SVD), born in San Carlos City, Pangasinan. He was ordained a priest on October 25, 1980. He is known for his inspiring messages, shared through his 17 books. He is also active in promoting mission awareness and supporting Filipino SVD missionaries as Chairman of the Board of SVD Mission Philippines, Inc.

The Rotary Club of Manila extended its heartfelt gratitude to Rev. Fr. Orbos for sharing his insights and wisdom, enriching the club’s weekly meeting with his presence and message of faith and hope.