Financial giants Cebuana Lhuillier and BDO strengthen ties with bills payment partnership

Cebuana Lhuillier, the country’s leading microfinance institution, strengthened its ties with the country’s leading bank, BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO), to provide better accessibility in bills payments. The two established financial institutions expanded their partnership in the realm of payments, making it more convenient for both billers and customers.

“TBG-Cash Management Services, in collaboration with our Institutional Banking Group, worked closely with Cebuana Lhuillier to enable them to accept bills payments for all BDO merchants, which include real estate, and insurance, among others. This partnership extended our reach to serve more corporate and retail customers by making the bill payment experience easier, more convenient and accessible,” shared Carol Garcia, BDO’s Cash Management Services Commercial Banking Segment Head.

With a collective network of over 5,000 strategically positioned outlets of Cebuana Lhuillier and BDO across the nation, clients may now benefit from the flexibility to choose and pay at their convenience, even beyond banking hours, including weekends and holidays.

Aside from the convenience, this partnership provides to customers, this also benefits billers as they are given more channels to receive payments. This makes it beneficial to both parties, especially as the partnership truly aims to streamline and enhance bills payment experience.

“This collaboration is a testament to our shared dedication of fostering financial inclusion and providing convenient and accessible services. It is a continuous effort to strengthen our ties with BDO, a company that very much shares a similar vision of empowering Filipinos financially. Joining forces with them not only supports our goal, but also strengthens our capacity to provide solutions that have a significant impact and cut across conventional lines, especially when it comes to bills payments and improving Filipino lives. With that, we are enthusiastic about all the opportunities this partnership will lay ahead for us and our fellow Filipinos,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, Cebuana Lhuillier President and CEO.

“Joining forces with Cebuana Lhuillier exemplifies our commitment to innovation, client-centric solutions, and the shared vision of shaping the future of financial cash management for Filipinos. Together, we will find ways to leverage our collective strengths as we usher in a new era of financial excellence that elevates traditional payment transactions. With this development, we are excited to what our institutions can jointly achieve in the future,” said Charles Rodriguez, BDO’s Executive Vice President and Head of the Institutional Banking Group.