Ex-, current finance chiefs: First, invest in human capital

AS the persistent crisis of malnutrition and stunting affects children’s brain development, former Finance Secretary Margarito “Gary” B. Teves proposed that more resources be allocated for the “First 1,000 Days” of a child instead of the K-12 basic education program.

At the economic briefing organized by the Ateneo Eagle Watch on Thursday, Teves said the absorptive capacity of Filipino children would have been much better if the resources were spent during the “First 1,000 Days” of a child.

“In retrospect, instead of the K-12 [basic education program], given the limited resources of the government, the resources [should be applied] to the first 1,000 days,” Teves said.

Teves, who had served the Arroyo administration as secretary of the Department of Finance (DOF) from 2005 to 2010, underscored that redirecting the fund to the beginning—from the moment a child is conceived inside a mother’s womb all the way to two years old—would spur mental and work productivity to the children.

According to the United Nations International Children’s Fund (Unicef), the first 1,000 days are a unique period of opportunity when the foundations for optimum health and development across the child’s lifespan are established.

This crucial time influences the child’s ability to survive, grow, learn and rise out of poverty.

“Hopefully, policymakers can start thinking about it and sometime in the future, they can do further studies,” Teves added.

The former Finance chief also noted that the country lags in investments in human capital, citing the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) report where the Philippines ranked poorly, at 77th out of 81 countries.

Habito: threat to future

Former Socioeconomic and Planning Secretary Cielito F. Habito, who also spoke at the economic briefing, said the “silent crisis” of early childhood malnutrition and stunting worsens the education crisis threatening the country’s economic future.

As malnutrition and stunting result in students’ underperformance, Teves also suggested expanding and extending the education voucher system to kindergarten and grade school students. Currently, education vouchers are offered to high school and senior high school students under the K-12 program.

Building classrooms in regions with the highest student population density and where private schools are few should also be prioritized, Teves said.

He proposed encouraging the private sector to help students through financial support, skill development initiatives, internships, and future employment.

“The government should invest more [in] the education of the youth as this contributes to the development of youth capital which is crucial for long-term economic growth and competitiveness,” Teves said.

Benjamin E. Diokno, another former Finance secretary, had the same views in focusing more on the basic education system, specifically on improving elementary and secondary education than providing subsidies to college students.

Meanwhile, current Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto told the BusinessMirror that he supports Teves’ proposal, adding that there should be more investments in human capital, particularly in education.

“We should be investing more in training and reskilling our workers and students toward ICT [information, communications, and technology] development for jobs of the future relating to cyber security and artificial intelligence,” Recto said.

Recto cosponsored Republic Act 11148 or the “Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act,” which will provide much-needed protection during the first 1,000 days to mothers and children from malnutrition.