Escape this summer without leaving Megaworld Hotels & Resorts offers the ultimate staycation experience this Holy Week

Feeling the itch to escape to the province for some much-needed family time and relaxation? However, time constraints make it tough to venture out, especially during busy seasons like Holy Week.

While Metro Manila might not offer the same mountain vistas, crashing waves, and the fresh province air, don’t underestimate the charm of its renowned hotels and resorts.

Here, guests can still experience that comforting “home away from home” atmosphere.

With a variety of options catering to different preferences, there’s something for everyone.

From budget-friendly hotels to luxurious resorts, with amenities ranging from spa treatments to gourmet dining, you’ll find everything you need to unwind and recharge.

And with Holy Week just around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan a getaway with your loved ones. Perhaps you could consider spending days lounging by the pool or exploring the city’s hidden gems, there is no shortage of activities to keep you entertained.

It’s all about finding the perfect spot to relax, recharge, and reconnect with those who matter most with Megaworld Hotels & Resorts (MHR).

As the largest hotel operator in the country, MHR offers more than 8,000 room keys, 12 hotels, and 7 brands located across key cities within the townships of Megaworld (corporation).

But let’s not stray too far from home just yet. Despite the notorious traffic jams that plague Metro Manila, stepping into one of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts within the National Capital Region (NCR) is like entering a sanctuary of warmth and hospitality.

From the moment you arrive at the gate, guests are greeted with genuine smiles and impeccable service from Filipino hoteliers who make you feel right at home.

It’s as if all the stress and fatigue from your journey evaporate into thin air and is replaced by a sense of ease and comfort. And it’s not just the friendly staff that make all the difference, but the hotel management ensures that every minute of your stay is sure to be worth it.

Belmont Hotel Manila

One of these hotels and resorts is the Belmont Hotel Manila, situated within the renowned entertainment hub of Newport City in Pasay. This 4-star haven offers everything guests need for a memorable staycation experience, from cozy to delectable dining options.

Conveniently located just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, Belmont Hotel Manila is easily accessible via the Runway Manila, an air-conditioned pedestrian bridge that connects the airport to Newport City.

This Easter, guests can kick back and relax in the comfort of the hotel’s cozy rooms, complete with all the amenities needed for a memorable stay. And when it comes to dining, the Easter Sunday Party promises to be a feast for the senses, with a lunch buffet suitable for guests of all ages, featuring a delectable spread of Easter treats.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Kids are in for a treat with an exciting Easter Egg Hunt which the management guarantees will bring smiles and laughter all around. Plus, with activities like parlor games and special entertainment, there’s never a dull moment at Belmont Hotel Manila.

For those looking to unwind after a day of fun-filled activities, B Calm Spa awaits with a tempting 20 percent discount on treatments. And when hunger strikes, guests can enjoy a 20 percent discount on food and beverage offerings at the hotel’s dining outlets.

With rates starting at just P6,800 nett valid on March 30 and 31, 2024, guests can enjoy an overnight stay for two, a sumptuous breakfast buffet, and two tickets to the “Belmont Wonderland” Easter Sunday Lunch Buffet party on March 31, complete with exciting activities for the little ones.

To book a room, guests can call (02) 5318 8863, message via Viber at +63 917 817 9281, or send an email to stay@belmontmanila.com. Reservations can also be made through the hotel’s website at www.belmonthotelmanila.com.

Savoy Hotel Manila

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to double the fun this Easter season, just next door to Belmont Hotel Manila lies Savoy Hotel Manila, ready to make your holiday even more memorable with their colorful “Hopping Into Summer” celebration. Head over to the 2nd Floor Connect Lounge from 10:30 am onwards for a jolly occasion filled with thrilling games, cool treats, and surprises galore.

But that’s not all—Savoy Hotel Manila is also offering an exclusive “Hopping Into Summer Room Package” that takes your getaway to the next level. This enticing package includes an overnight stay in an Essential 1 Room, a buffet for one, welcome amenities, a special Easter gift, and a tempting 20 percent discount on the Easter lunch buffet. Plus, guests will receive event tickets to the “Hopping Into Summer Event,” ensuring access to all the fun-filled activities

With rates starting at just P 5,500, booking is available until March 30, with stay periods from March 23 to April 1. It’s the perfect opportunity to treat yourself and your loved ones to a well-deserved break.

When it comes to dining, Savoy Hotel Manila has you covered with a delectable Easter lunch buffet from 12 noon to 3 pm. Satisfy your cravings in a feast of dishes, including a salad station, Grilled Fish Fillets with Chermoula, Chicken Inasal, Grilled Pork Liempo, and much more.

Don’t forget to save room for dessert—treat yourself to heavenly delights such as Halo-Halo and Macapuno Pandan. With prices at P 1,288 for adults and P 646 for kids aged seven to 12 years old, it’s a meal you won’t want to miss.

For inquiries and bookings, please call +632 5317 2817 / +632 5317 2869 or email dine@savoymanila.com / stay@savoymanila.com. Don’t miss out on these exciting offers – book your Easter and Summer escape with Savoy Hotel Manila today!

Kingsford Hotel Manila

Here’s another modern city hotel with 529 rooms that is waiting to pamper guests this summer season and Holy Week with steam and sauna, overlooking pool, and fitness center. While recharging and pampering yourself, Kingsford Hotel Manila offers a Visita Iglesia Shuttle and a three-night stay for two, with a solemn stay at P 10,888.

Meanwhile, complete your staycation with the family for a three-night stay for two, scheduled shuttle service to seven Churches for two, and Easter lunch and show access for two for the ul-timate Family Getaway for only P 17,888.

The booking period for this solemn activity is from March 28 to 30, 2024.

And for their “Sunny Getaway,” Kingsford offers a Deluxe Room with buffet breakfast for two for only P4,288 nett.

Moreover, guests can extend their staycation until the weekend, with Kingsford Hotel Manila’s weekend buffet dinner. Their “Stay and Feast” package includes an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room with breakfast for two for only P 7,388 nett. Book your Majestic Stay by visiting www.kingsfordmanila.com, dial (02) 8888 6388 or send an email to stay@kingsfordmanila.com. For exciting promos and offers, stay updated by following the official Facebook page at (https://www.facebook.com/kingsfordmanila/).

Richmonde Hotel Ortigas

Located in the heart of Ortigas Center where the bustling business hubs and premier shopping destinations converge, Richmonde Hotel offers a serene escape with its meticulously designed accommodations.

Each room is a haven of comfort which features luxurious beds and breathtaking city views that soothe the senses.

This Easter, Richmonde invites guests to unwind with special rates starting from P 3,800 nett for a blissful overnight stay, or P 4,700 nett inclusive of a breakfast buffet for two.

Stay longer and save more with rates as low as P 4,400 nett per night for two or more nights, complete with breakfast delights.

Guests can also indulge in complimentary access to the Health Club’s gym and heated indoor pool, with extended hours during the holiday period.

Plus, a warm welcome awaits package takers checking in from March 28 to 31, along with an up-graded brunch buffet on Easter Sunday until 11 am.

At Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, exceptional customer service is a hallmark. With round-the-clock assistance, their dedicated staff ensures every guest enjoys a memorable and rewarding escape.

For more details or to make a booking, call Room Reservations at (632) 8638 7777 / (63) 917 859 7914 or email stay@richmondeortigas.com. Get instant confirmation when you book online at www.richmondehotelortigas.com.ph.

Eastwood Richmonde Hotel

This Lenten season, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel invites families for an unforgettable getaway in the heart of Eastwood City. Their suite rooms offer ample space for relaxation, dining, and rest.

From March 25 to 31, 2024, guests can choose from three “Easter Eggsperience Room Packages.” Starting at P 4,000 nett for a room-only option or P 5,300 nett for room with breakfast buffet for two, there’s something for everyone.

For an indulgent Easter escape, opt for the package inclusive of breakfast buffet, welcome amenity, and merienda buffet for two, available from March 28 to 30 for as low as P 5,900 nett.

For the ultimate family Easter celebration, book the package with breakfast buffet, welcome amenity, and two tickets to the “Easter Eggvengers Party” starting at P 7,300 nett. Valid for stays from March 30 to 31 or March 31 to April 1.

Don’t miss the “Easter Eggvengers” superhero-themed kiddie party on March 31, from 10 am to 2 pm, featuring a lunch buffet, egg hunt, entertainment, costume contest, photobooth, games, and prizes. Tickets are P 1,350 nett per child or adult, with complimentary entry for children two years old and below accompanied by a paying adult.

For inquiries and reservations, call (632) 8570 7777 / (63) 917 531 6867, email stay@eastwoodrichmonde.com, or log on to www.eastwoodrichmondehotel.com.ph. For ticket purchases for the Easter Kiddie Party, call or send a Viber message to (63) 917 821 0333.

Hotel Lucky Chinatown-Binondo

If you’re craving for a taste of history and culture, head down to the southwestern part of Luzon for an unforgettable escape at Hotel Lucky Chinatown.

They’re rolling out their exclusive “Binondo Escapade” package, which guests can immerse themselves in the rich history and culture of one of the world’s oldest Chinatowns with an overnight stay in a standard room, complete with two passes to the captivating Chinatown Museum.

Explore the museum’s galleries, each offering a unique perspective on Binondo’s evolution through the centuries. From its diverse cultural influences to its thriving economic landscape, discover the threads that weave together the fabric of this iconic neighborhood.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast or simply looking for a unique getaway, the “Binondo Escapade” package has something for everyone.

Book your stay until December 30, 2024, and experience the charm of Binondo like never before. Rates start at P3,488 nett per night or P2,688 nett for the room alone. For more details, visit their website at www.hotelluckychinatown.com or contact them through 0917 805 6062 / (02) 5318 8188 or email at stay@hotelluckychinatown.com

Twin Lakes Hotel

The Twin Lakes Hotel, situated just about an hour away from Metro Manila, is also a notable addition to the list.

Nestled within the Twin Lakes integrated tourism estate development in Laurel, Batangas, this award-winning hotel boasts of 122 rooms, providing a serene retreat for guests.

For their “Holy Week Staycation,” they offer three room options: the Superior Room at P12,200 nett, the Deluxe Room at P13,200 nett, and the Premier Room at P14,200 nett.

Each package includes an overnight stay with breakfast for two adults, P 2,500 dining credit valid at Twin Lakes Cafe, Room Service, or Twin Lakes Wine Gallery, a plush toy, and waived pet fee for Premier rooms.

The booking period is until March 30, 2024, with the stay period scheduled for March 28 and 29, 2024.

For their “Easter Extravaganza” package, they maintain the same room rates as the “Holy Week Staycation.” Additionally, guests receive two tickets to the Easter Party on March 31, a plush toy, and waived pet fees for Premier rooms.

The booking period for the Easter package is also until March 30, 2024, with the stay period set for March 30 to 31, 2024.

To further elevate the experience, the hotel offers an “Easter Camping Eggspedition” on March 31, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Grand Ballroom, priced at only P1,850 nett per person. Children aged two years and below can join for free for every paying adult.

This package includes a heavy snacks buffet, a magic show, fun games, face painting, inflatables, a cookie decorating station, loot bags and plushies, a photobooth, a costume contest, egg hunts, and raffle draws.

Have you decided yet where and what kind of staycation you want for this summer and Lenten season? There are only a few of their offerings mentioned here, but they have many more. Head now to www.twinlakeshotel.com.ph to book or contact the Reservations Team at (0917) 853 7468, (0917) 846 1389, reservations@twinlakeshotel.com.ph or visit Twin Lakes Hotel’s Face-book page (https://www.facebook.com/twinlakeshotel to explore their full range of options.

Elevating guest experience and cultural symbolism

Recently, the MHR introduced a signature service brand that evolved into a movement to support the struggling sampaguita industry, the national flower.

The leading hotel chain in the country led the planting of sampaguita seeds in four of Megaworld’s townships and estates, such as Boracay Newcoast, The Mactan Newtown in Cebu, Iloilo Business Park, and their own large botanical Central Nursery in Tanza, Cavite.

When guests travel and stay at a hotel, they often feel deeply connected with their surroundings. MHR wants to enhance this bond by incorporating the essence of Sampaguita into every aspect of the guest experience.

This beloved flower symbolizes the brand’s commitment to offering memorable stays, leaving a lasting impact on guests, and nurturing strong customer loyalty and cultural significance.

After all, you deserve nothing but the best when it comes to relaxation and rejuvenation.