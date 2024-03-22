Embracing happiness: The Pinoy perspective

The latest Global Happiness Index (GHI) released by Gallup has shed light on the happiness levels of people across the world, and the results are heartening for Filipinos. The report reveals that the Philippines remains among the happiest nations in Southeast Asia, coming in second only to Singaporeans, who enjoy higher incomes. This news is indeed cause for celebration, as it reflects the resilience and positive outlook of the Filipino people.(Read the BusinessMirror story: “Filipinos 2nd happiest people in Asean—Gallup,” March 21, 2024).

According to the GHI, the Philippines ranked 53rd out of 143 countries, a significant improvement from its 73rd position in the previous year. Furthermore, the country’s index score increased from 5.523 to 6.048, indicating a rise in overall happiness. This upward trajectory is a testament to the collective spirit and determination of our people.

One intriguing aspect of the report is the differentiation of happiness levels by age. Gallup’s data shows that older Filipinos, aged 60 and above, rank higher in happiness compared to their counterparts in other countries. This finding highlights the wisdom and contentment that come with age, as older Pinoys ranked 43rd worldwide with a score of 5.976 in the GHI. However, it is worth noting that younger Filipinos, below the age of 30, ranked lower in happiness, landing at the 70th position with a score of 6.305. This disparity calls for a closer examination of the factors influencing the younger generation’s well-being and the development of targeted interventions to address their concerns.

While Singapore emerged as the happiest country in Southeast Asia, it is important to recognize that happiness is not solely dependent on material wealth. The Gallup World Poll, which forms the basis of this report, assesses individuals’ overall life evaluation and considers various factors contributing to their happiness. It encompasses a range of elements, including schooling, employment, health, and societal dynamics.

Indeed, happiness is a multidimensional concept influenced by both personal and societal factors. Gallup acknowledges that societal conditions, such as violence, natural disasters, pandemics, and social changes, play a role in shaping people’s happiness. It is essential for governments, communities, and individuals to work together to create a conducive environment that fosters well-being and contentment for all citizens.

Coincidentally, March 20th marks the International Day of Happiness, a day when the world comes together to acknowledge the significance of happiness and well-being in our lives. The United Nations designated this day to underscore the universal nature of these aspirations. It provides an opportunity for reflection and action, reminding us of the importance of prioritizing happiness amidst the challenges we face.

In line with the International Day of Happiness, business owners from diverse sectors in the Philippines have joined forces to emphasize the pursuit of happiness collectively. This bold covenant among various organizations highlights the significance of focusing not only on profits but also on the mental and emotional well-being of employees and stakeholders. By prioritizing happiness and supporting local community initiatives, these businesses are setting an inspiring example for others to follow.

As Filipinos, we should take pride in our consistently high levels of happiness. It is a testament to our strong sense of community, resilience, and ability to find joy in the simplest of things. However, we must not be complacent. It is crucial to address the challenges faced by the younger generation and ensure that they have the support and resources they need to thrive.

Let us embrace this positive ranking as a reminder of the importance of nurturing happiness in our lives and in the lives of those around us. By recognizing the factors that contribute to happiness, addressing the challenges faced by different age groups, and fostering a sense of community, the Philippines can continue to be among the happiest nations in Southeast Asia and contribute to a happier world.