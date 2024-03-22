El Niño seen to impact agri, growth entire year

WITH the looming threats of El Niño seen to affect agriculture output, former Socioeconomic and Planning Secretary Cielito F. Habito said this situation could extend throughout the year, denting the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024.

At the Ateneo Eagle Watch’s economic briefing on Thursday, Habito said El Niño will “definitely” affect the agricultural output of the country, thereby slowing down the growth of the agriculture sector.

The agriculture sector posted a growth of 1.2 percent in 2023, 0.5 percent higher than the previous year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

“The effect of El Niño in agriculture can still permeate through the performance of industries and services because of the agri-based nature of much of our manufacturing [sector],” said Habito, who served as the National Economic and Development Authority’s (Neda) director general during the Ramos administration.

Habito added that agriculture only contributes 9.8 percent of the GDP, which he noted is “not that much,” but El Niño’s effects on agriculture could impact industries and services.

Since 50 percent of manufacturing is accounted for by food manufacturing, Habito said this segment could also be affected since food comes from agriculture.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in its latest discussion paper that higher temperatures brought by climate change will significantly reduce the country’s GDP growth.

El Niño could reduce GDP growth by 0.47 percentage points (ppts) while hotter temperatures could reduce manufacturing output by 1.8 ppts and service growth by 0.7 percent. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/15/higher-temperatures-to-cut-gdp-growth-bsp-report/).

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said earlier this year that the Development Budget Coordination Committee is discussing the possibility of coming up with “more realistic targets,” specifically on the country’s GDP. The DBCC is set to meet today, March 22.

The GDP growth for 2024 is pegged to be at 6.5 percent to 8 percent, as indicated in the medium-term fiscal framework (MTFF). In December 2024, the DBCC reduced the GDP from 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent.

“I am skeptical about the 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent. To me, it’s understandable. There are some realistic elements that we must take into account,” the former Neda chief said.

“[El Niño] will have a dampening effect, clearly, but it’s hard to quantify it without any clear basis for cutting growth,” Habito added.

For the Philippines to deal with the supply shocks, Habito said measures to mitigate El Niño damage should be put into place.

This cropping season, Habito recommended deliberately shifting away from water-intensive and drought-vulnerable crops like rice and sugarcane, and substituting water-efficient ones like legumes, such as mungo, and corn.

“We know it is coming, or already here, and most measures to soften its adverse impact are well known. Everyone simply has to be part of the solution through prudent water use,” Habito noted.