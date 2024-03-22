DOF chief Recto: Call us out when we’re wrong, but just be fair, always

FINANCE Secretary Ralph G. Recto has recognized the work of economic journalists in delivering news that serves as feedback to the government, citing them as a crucial trigger in improving the crafting of policies in the country.

At the Induction Ceremony of the 2024 Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines (Ejap) Officers on Thursday, March 21, Recto had a simple appeal to the press: fairness in their reports.

“Call us out if we are wrong, and on times we have done something good, write about our wins—just the facts, no add-on praises needed,” Recto said.

The Finance chief said that he is a believer in the power and utility of critiques that are based on facts and not on fiction.

This, he said, is because critiques can polish the “rough edges” that may hurt the stakeholders who are impacted by what the government does.

Recto said that the Department of Finance (DOF) is not impervious to what is happening outside and does not ignore the realities on the ground.

“In a nation that must be constantly assured of its economic health, in a world that continuously monitors it, I know that I cannot be a hermit SOF [Secretary of Finance],” Recto stated.

As a third-generation Recto—his grandfather is statesman senator Claro M. Recto, and his father is noted lawyer Rafael Recto—he shares their belief that public interest is better served by a press that is fair and free and fights, than one that fawns upon and flatters.

As the DOF secretary, Recto said he has three constituencies to serve all starting with the letter M: Malacanang, market, and the masses.

“Pagkatapos ng isang buwan, napansin ko may kulang, may pang-apat na M pala–media [After one month, I noticed something is lacking, there is a fourth M—the media],” he said.

Recto said he cannot do his part without the help of the media, adding that he relies on the DOF press corps and private individuals to deliver his message to the public.

In closing, Recto congratulated the 2024 officers and members of EJAP for their service to the nation.

Reuters’ Jerome Morales is the President of EJAP this year. Joining him are ABS-CBN News Channel’s Michelle Ong as Vice President for External, Philippine News Agency’s Kris Crismundo as Vice President for Internal, Maria Bernadette Romero of Daily Tribune as Secretary, BusinessMirror’s Lorenz Marasigan as Treasurer, and Maureen Simeon of Philippine Star as Auditor.

EJAP’s board members are the following: Alena Mae Flores of Manila Standard, Jimmy Calapati of Malaya Business Insight, Philippine Star’s Elijah Rosales, Manila Standard’s Jenniffer Austria, and Lawrence Agcaoili of Philippine Star.