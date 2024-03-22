Difference between EV & HEV

IT is, indeed, amazing to know that more than 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold in the Philippines in 2023. This was revealed recently by no less than Elvin Raymond Garcia of the Bureau of Investments (BOI). If true, that was a huge hop from the 2022 sales mark, showing that only 1,072 EVs were sold, according to Land Transportation Office records.

Is the country really ready for the EV?

Garcia, in an Inquirer report, cited figures from Campi (Chamber of Auto Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc.) and TMA (Truck Manufacturers Association), saying that 9,293 HEVs (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) form part of that total output sold last year.

But if only for clarity, EV is completely different from HEV.

EV is entirely electric as it runs minus a fossil fuel (gas or diesel) component.

In contrast, HEV is powered by a combination of gas/diesel, motor and battery.

Both are environment friendly, with the EV as obviously cleaner—slightly that is—than the HEV as the EV is a zero-emission machine. That is why the EV does not have a “tambutso.”

Although the HEV still uses fossil fuel, it is friendly to the environment as it stops emitting hazardous particles when its motor/battery is at work, keeping the gas/diesel at bay.

Indications suggest that the Filipino car buff seems bent, this early, on shifting to EV mode—despite infrastructure issues on charging EVs. Prices of late also suggest pressed-down trends.

Already, even business on the “other side of the fence” is gaining ground. A friend of mind has just bought an electric vehicle from the gray market—a Toyota model named BZ4X! And he proudly says, “I am well satisfied!”

Well, times are a-changin’, indeed. Tomorrow is almost here—with your garage soon to become an ordinary charge-up area for your EV. That will be the day.

Honda recall

ANDREA Beatrice Vitug writes to say that the iconic Civic has encountered issues on installation/manufacturing. Here:

“We just wanted to get the word out regarding our vehicle recall for the 2022 Civic.

“It has been found that the Electric Power Steering Gearbox worm gear in these units was improperly installed or manufactured. The grease applied on the worm gear was depleted, causing a stick slip leading to an unusual sound when turning the steering wheel.

HCPI would like to apologize for the inconvenience and expressed gratitude to its customers for their continued support and cooperation. Visit hondaphil.com or call (632) 88577200 to 19.”

That’s what you call honesty and professionalism in its highest form. My salutations!

PEE STOP Congratulations to Isuzu Motor Philippines for its successful test-drive to Tagaytay City of its 2024 mu-X. Cheers!…Nikkei reports that Nissan has proposed a tie-up with Honda for electric vehicle production, including procurement and development… Patty de Chavez says Geely Yinhee E8 won the prestigious iF Design Award (Germany), which is considered the Oscar of the design industry. Geely beat 11,000 entries from 72 countries and regions worldwide. Founded in 1953, iF Design is one of three major industrial design awards along with Red Dot Award (Germany) and IDEA Award (America). Cheers!