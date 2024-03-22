China Coast Guard evicts 34 Pinoys from sandbar near Pag-asa Island

THE Chinese Coast Guard has evicted 34 Filipinos from Sandy Cay, a rock formation a few kilometers away from Pag-asa Island, the biggest island occupied by the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

According to the CCG spokesperson Gan Yu, the Filipinos “ignored China’s warning and dissuasion and illegally occupied” Sandy Cay (Chinese name: Tiexian Reef) on March 21.

The Filipinos, he said, were conducting “activities,” but did not specify what these were.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman for WPS, announced Thursday that marine scientists will go to Sandy Cay to make an assessment on the biodiversity of Sandy Cay 1, 2, 3, and 4.

The Filipino marine scientists will come from the University of the Philippines Institute of Biology, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), and the Department of Agriculture-National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (DA-NFRDI).

Sandy Cay is a high-tide elevation, which is entitled to 12 nautical miles of territorial sea.

It is sandwiched between Philippine-held Pag-asa Island and China-occupied Subi Reef.

Former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said China seized the Sandy Cay in 2017 during the administration of President Duterte.

“The Philippines’ actions infringe on China’s territorial sovereignty, violate the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea,” China’s Gan said.

The CCG urged the Philippine government to “immediately stop the infringement” of Sandy Cay.

“The China Coast Guard will continue to carry out rights protection and law enforcement activities in waters under China’s jurisdiction in accordance with the law,” it added.