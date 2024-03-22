`

Burnay pottery-making, a dying craft?

story 3 photo 2
Burnay, the unglazed earthen jar.
HE gained prominence as a “national folk artist” simply because of his  exceptional skill and work in making Burnay, the unglazed earthen jar which has long been a pride of Ilocos Sur as a traditional  art and craft.

But at 84, Fidel Antiporda Go has been bedridden suffering from cancer since late last year, and he fears that once he passes  away it could mean an end to  Burnay making  in Vigan, a UNESCO  World Heritage Site.

Ilocos Sur Governor Jerry Singson conceded that there are now  only two of five families involved in Burnay pottery production. He  has asked their  elders to transfer the tradition to the young generation of artisans.

story 3 photo 1
Burnay artist Fidel Antiporda Go.

“The problem is that I’m the only one among the old artists living,” said Go, while lying in bed inside their ancestral home, which also housed his potter’s wheel and “dragon” kiln,  which he used for firing pottery.

According to Go, it was his Chinese father who introduced Burnay making in Vigan,  after  joining a batch of Chinese  artisans that migrated to the country 1922. While pottery has been a traditional craft in the region, Burnay had its unique feature, and was only commonly made by Chinese artisans who brought them to Vigan, a major trading port  since the pre-colonial days.

His father Hong Tai, who already had a Burnay pottery business in China,  along with other Chinese migrants, finally introduced  pottery making using  the kiln for burning—or baking—the molded clay jar.

In 1990, Go was recognized by the National Commission on Culture and the Arts as National Folk Artist.

story 3 photo 3
A burnay worker in action.

Once he recuperates from his ailment, Go is determined to heed the governor’s request to train those interested in Burnay pottery making. “Apart from your skilled hands, the process is tedious. Yit has its own unique thickness,’ he said. The Burnay’s  dark brown  color  was a result of the high firing, making it “tough as stone,” compared to the terracotta clay pottery’s “open fire” process.

According to him, the actual  production of Burnay has stopped. They have been merely using their helpers to mold the clay on the potter’s wheel for demonstration purposes to visiting tourists, he said.

But the dwindling number of  Burnay  craftsmen was not the only factor to be blamed. While the  natural clay needed for it is found everywhere, the wood used for burning has become difficult to source due the current nationwide total ban on logging.

Indeed, as happens in many places where past and present meet, local folk must balance their realities and requirements.

