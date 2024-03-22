Bong Go lends more support to indigents in Pandi, Bulacan, bolstering LGU efforts

SEN. Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday stepped in to provide additional support to workers and community leaders in Pandi, Bulacan, complementing the local government’s initiatives to improve public service delivery especially for the poor and the needy.

Go and his Malasakit Team distributed snacks, food packs, vitamins, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 1,250 barangay workers, mother leaders, and other indigents at the Barangay Bunsuran 1st Hall. Select recipients received a bicycle, a mobile phone, shoes, and a watch.

“I will never squander the opportunity you gave me. I will work for the Filipino. I’m not a politician just making promises. I’m not the politician who likes to talk about himself. I will do my work and help others to the best of my ability,” assured Go during his speech.

Meanwhile, the local government provided financial assistance to the beneficiaries through the Local Government Support Fund that Go earlier advocated to help the town and its people.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go pledged support for those facing health issues through the Malasakit Centers initiative, which he started in 2018. This program was institutionalized in 2019 through Republic Act No. 11463, which he principally authored and sponsored. It provides streamlined access to government medical assistance programs. As reported by the DOH, the program has assisted around ten million Filipinos nationwide.

There are 161 Malasakit Centers in operation. In the province, such centers are located at Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, the Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose del Monte in San Jose del Monte City, and Joni Villanueva General Hospital (JVGH) in Bocaue.

Go also supported the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country, bringing government medical services closer to the grassroots. Through the collective efforts of DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro.

Herbosa Jr., fellow lawmakers, and local government units, sufficient funds have been allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide including 18 in Bulacan.

Meanwhile, Go also led the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Pandi town, where he also aided mother leaders and local government workers in attendance.

In his speech, Mayor Roque highlighted the significant impact of Go’s initiatives on the local healthcare infrastructure.

He emphasized the senator’s comprehensive understanding of the healthcare needs of Filipinos and his relentless efforts to address these. The mayor then highlighted the transformative power of Go’s work in Pandi, stating, “Imagine Pandi, such a small town compared to the entire Philippines. But he has not forgotten to send blessings our way.”

Mayor Roque also thanked him for the Super Health Center in Pandi, a milestone in local healthcare that promises comprehensive medical services to the residents and surrounding areas.

Go thanked local officials present, including Congressman Ambrosio Cruz Jr., Vice Governor Alex Castro, Mayor Enrique Roque, Vice Mayor Luisa Sebastian, Board Member Richard Roque, and other key local officials, for their service.

Vice Governor Castro also thanked Go for his significant contributions to the province.

Meanwhile, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance aims to deliver enhanced public service to the province as he supported the improvement of the Pandi District Hospital.