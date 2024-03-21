Strong demand for housinglifts 2023 net income of CLI

Strong demand for housing lifts 2023 net income of CLI

Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI), a regional property developer, on Wednesday said it posted a 29-percent increase in consolidated net income to P4.64 billion from the previous year’s P3.6 billion on strong demand for its residential properties.

Revenues grew 20 percent to P18.8 billion from the previous year’s P15.85 billion as it saw increases across all its revenue streams mainly from real estate sales as well as leasing and hotel operations.

Real estate sales rose 20 percent year-on-year to P18.5 billion, driven by consistent collections and steady construction progress.

Reservation sales reached P20.6 billion, up 14 percent from the previous year’s P18 billion.

CLI launched 10 new projects offering 4,249 units valued at P18.7 billion. These projects had a 63 percent sell-out rate. Completed projects are already 97 percent sold out, resulting in the blended total portfolio sell-out rate of 93 percent.

Its recurring income projects, particularly hotel operations and leasing, grew 66 percent year-on-year to P139 million and by 42 percent year-on-year to P112 million, respectively.

CLI has expanded its hospitality portfolio from a single hotel Citadines Cebu City to three including the recently opened lyf Cebu City in Base Line Center, and The Pad Co-Living in Banilad High Street in Cebu.

With an initial offering of 180 rooms, CLI now has about 800 room keys, with 7 more hotel projects underway poised to drive future hotel revenue growth.

The company said its gross leasable area expanded to 35,772 square meters from 28,411 square meters driven by newly completed projects.

For this year, the company has earmarked P14.5 billion for capital expenditure, some 12 percent higher than the previous year’s P12.9 billion, with a portion dedicated to land acquisition, particularly for its inaugural Luzon project.

“Our consistent growth fuels our vision to strengthen the company’s current offerings and expand beyond VisMin. This is also a testament to the resilience, hard work and dedication of our team,” CLI Chairman and CEO Jose Soberano III said.

CLI said it has new developments in the pipeline worth P27 billion, including expansion projects in various regions, such as Butuan.

“The company’s strong financial performance, diversified revenue streams, strategic expansion initiatives, and a robust pipeline of upcoming projects position the company for continued growth and success in the coming years.”

It is also in the middle of its public offering of its P3-billion preferred shares, with an additional P2-billion oversubscription option. The offer period is from March 19 to April 2.

The yield of the four-year series A-1 shares is at 7.585 percent while that of the seven-year Series A-2 is at 8.25 percent. The said shares are scheduled to be listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange’s main board on April 12.

“We are bullish that the strategic capital raise through preferred share issuance and our first-ever international partnership would fortify our growth and expansion. This also strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders as we keep enlarging our business,” Soberano said.