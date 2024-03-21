SEC starts Roadshow in Cebu

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a nationwide roadshow to promote sustainable practices among small and medium enterprises and large businesses, as it seeks to institutionalize sustainability reporting in the corporate sector.

The SEC on Wednesday started its Small and Medium Industries and Large Enterprises Embracing Sustainability Roadshow in Cebu. The said roadshow is in collaboration with the Accelerating Green and Climate Finance Project, a project funded by Canada and implemented by the United Nations Development Program.

“Our world is facing complex challenges, from climate change to social inequality, and businesses play a crucial role in addressing these issues,” SEC Commissioner Javey Paul D. Francisco said in his welcome remarks during the event.

“Sustainability reporting is not just about compliance; it is about creating long-term value for businesses, society, and the environment.”