`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

screenshot 2024 03 19 at 11.58.07 pm

SEC starts Roadshow in Cebu

sec) securities and exchange commission
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a nationwide roadshow to promote sustainable practices among small and medium enterprises and large businesses, as it seeks to institutionalize sustainability reporting in the corporate sector.

The SEC on Wednesday started its Small and Medium Industries and Large Enterprises Embracing Sustainability Roadshow in Cebu. The said roadshow is in collaboration with the Accelerating Green and Climate Finance Project, a project funded by Canada and implemented by the United Nations Development Program.

“Our world is facing complex challenges, from climate change to social inequality, and businesses play a crucial role in addressing these issues,” SEC Commissioner Javey Paul D. Francisco said in his welcome remarks during the event.

“Sustainability reporting is not just about compliance; it is about creating long-term value for businesses, society, and the environment.”

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300
Related Topics

Know more