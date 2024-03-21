PRC Chairman Gordon shares fond memories of FVR, a staunch supporter of PRC and Subic

Philippine Red Cross Chairman and Chief CEO Richard “Dick” J. Gordon on Wednesday remembered the late former Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos, a staunch supporter of the country’s premier humanitarian organization, on his birthday.

“He was a great supporter of the Philippine Red Cross, generously giving blood beyond his years. I once kidded him, saying, ‘Sir, your blood could practically be used for a museum,” shared Chairman Gordon.

Describing the late President, Chairman Gordon said “FVR was not only a great president who loved the country but also a strong supporter of Subic Bay.”

“He inspired, instilled confidence, and believed in the young people and volunteers of Subic. He cared for the young and the poor, and championed them, saying that ‘Where Subic goes, the Philippines goes.’ His life was an exemplary dedication to duty, honor and country. Everyone must cherish and emulate the life of FVR,” he said.

Chairman Gordon also recalled how he and FVR “accidentally” arranged a meeting with then Taiwanese statesman and former Republic of China President Lee Teng Hui and his protocol officer.