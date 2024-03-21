`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

screenshot 2024 03 19 at 11.58.07 pm

PRC Chairman Gordon shares fond memories of FVR, a staunch supporter of PRC and Subic

nation01 032124
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

Philippine Red Cross Chairman and Chief CEO Richard “Dick” J. Gordon on Wednesday remembered the late former Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos, a staunch supporter of the country’s premier humanitarian organization, on his birthday.

“He was a great supporter of the Philippine Red Cross, generously giving blood beyond his years. I once kidded him, saying, ‘Sir, your blood could practically be used for a museum,” shared Chairman Gordon.

Describing the late President, Chairman Gordon said “FVR was not only a great president who loved the country but also a strong supporter of Subic Bay.”

“He inspired, instilled confidence, and believed in the young people and volunteers of Subic. He cared for the young and the poor, and championed them, saying that ‘Where Subic goes, the Philippines goes.’ His life was an exemplary dedication to duty, honor and country. Everyone must cherish and emulate the life of FVR,” he said.

Chairman Gordon also recalled how he and FVR “accidentally” arranged a meeting with then Taiwanese statesman and former Republic of China President Lee Teng Hui and his protocol officer.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
Related Topics

Know more