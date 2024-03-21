Poe pushes bill amending Animal Welfare Act as netizens rage over Golden Retriever Killua’s killing

Stressing the “urgency and enormity around animal cruelty and neglect,” Sen. Grace Poe has asserted the need for a “whole of community” approach to end animal cruelty and promote their welfare.

Addressing her colleagues just hours after the internet went ablaze with angry reactions to the brutal killing of a Golden Retriever named “Killua” in Camarines Sur,

Poe asked for urgent attention to her bill seeking to amend the Animal Welfare Act, saying legislation needed to keep up with new realities, especially on sanctions against violators.

Remarkably, the senator’s grandfather, Fernando Poe Sr., had died of rabies at age 34, making her father Fernando Poe Jr., the undisputed King of Philippine Movies, the family breadwinner.

A mitigating circumstance in the current situation, Senator Poe said, is that many animal rights volunteers have established welfare foundations and groups in the country to make it a safer place for animals.

“However, we cannot rely on individual efforts alone; rather, a whole-of-community approach is necessary. On the part of us policymakers, our job is to beef up our laws on animal welfare which will establish a respectful coexistence with animals by improving their living conditions,” she said.

In a privilege speech, Poe pushed for the passage of her Senate Bill No. 2458 which seeks a revised Animal Welfare Act to strengthen animal welfare standards, policies, rules and regulations, implementation and enforcement as well as provide tougher penalties to violators.

The proposed measure will amend and reinforce the original law, Republic Act No. 8485 (as amended by R.A. 10631), which is considered a landmark in legislation.

“Recognizing the urgency and enormity around animal cruelty and neglect calls for all hands on deck,” Poe said.

On same day before her speech, Poe was among the senators who welcomed dozens of pet animals into the Senate building, as they marked animal rights day.

Improve DA capacity

She stressed the need to improve the Department of Agriculture’s capacity (DA) in addressing animal welfare issues through a proper bureau, with sufficient budget and permanent personnel. This will enable it to be more effective in implementing and enforcing policies.

The bill creates a Barangay Animal Welfare Task Force to capacitate local officers to address the animal welfare issues with dispatch.

“Perhaps the Department of Interior and Local Government might consider this as one of the metrics for awarding the seal of good governance to a municipality,” Poe said.

A section in the bill also empowers the DA Secretary to deputize as animal welfare enforcement officers those volunteers who have undergone the necessary training.

It also sets standards for engendering responsible pet ownership, as well as ethical behavior and accountability from all those who have control over or provide care to animals.

Poe described animals as among a sector of society that “is probably the most underrepresented.”

“After all, they can’t vote. They can’t donate to campaigns, stage protest rallies or conduct initiatives. So why should we care about animals?” she wondered aloud.

The senator mentioned several stories depicting the heroism of animals such as the dog, Yugo, who defended his human family from a snake attack in Panabo City, Davao.

In Zamboanga, Kabang, a stray puppy adopted by a family, shielded the kids crossing the street from a vehicle. The dog, however, suffered extensive injuries.

“Sadly, despite their worth and value to human society, and the existence of laws criminalizing cruelty to animals, many of them are still maltreated, neglected, and even tortured,” she added.

Poe said animal abuse is also committed through simple neglect and abandonment as can be seen in the growing number of homeless animals.

Rabies cases rising

The senator said the situation has led to the rise in the cases of rabies in humans.

“It has long been agreed upon by health workers that in order to eradicate rabies in humans, we must eradicate rabies in animals, keep our neighborhoods stray-free and implement effective animal population control,” she said.

“The question, of course, is whether we have sufficient animal welfare programs in place and whether our communities—especially in rural areas—have adequate access to quality veterinary healthcare services,” she added.

In her speech, the senator also acknowledged several animal welfare groups such as Biyaya, CARA, PAWS, AKF Animal Rescue, Pawssion Project, and PETA.