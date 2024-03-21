PNVF Under 18 Championship gets underway

THE Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championship 2024 begins on Friday with three matches each in the men’s and women’s divisions at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) faces Kings’ Montessori School at 10 a.m. in women’s pool A followed by the Colegio de Los Baños and National University match at 11:30 a.m. in women’s pool B. San Juan Institute of Tech-Batangas meets Canossa Academy in Lipa at 1 p.m. in women’s pool B.

Philippine Christian University (PCU) and Canossa Academy in Lipa square off at 2:30 p.m. in men’s pool A, while Batangas Christian School takes on Angatleta-Orion Bataan at 4 p.m. in men’s pool A, Taytay Rizal collides against Aguaveia Volleyball Club at 5:30pm in men’s pool B.

A total of 12 teams in the men’s and women’s divisions slug it out in five weekends from March 22 to April 28.

“We are so happy to announce the start of U-18 volleyball that will serve as our grassroots component for our future national teams,” PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara said. “So far, the turnout of participants is all well and good.”

On Saturday, VNS Savouge will meet Colegio de Los Baños in men’s pool B at 10 a.m., Umingan Pangasinan battles Hermosa Bataan at 11:30 a.m. in men’s pool B, and De La Salle-Lipa clashes against Canossa Academy Lipa at 1 p.m. in men’s pool A action.

In women’s play, Canossa plays De La Salle Lipa at 2:30 p.m. in pool B, Kings’ Montessori School meets Limitless Sports Center at 4 p.m. in pool A, and De La Salle Santiago Zobel debuts at 5:30 p.m. in pool A against Graceland Christian College.

On Sunday, Parañaque City will begin its campaign against National University at 10 a.m. in women’s pool B, De La Salle Lipa will take on San Juan Institute of Tech-Batangas in women’s pool at 11:30 a.m.

In the men’s side , De La Salle Lipa battles PCU at 2:30 p.m. in pool A, followed by the Aguaveia Volleyball Club and Umingan Pangasinan match at 4 p.m. and Hermosa Bataan meets VNS Savouge at 5:30 p.m. in pool B.