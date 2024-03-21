PHL focusing on economic projects for trilateral cooperation with US, Japan

THE Philippines is keen to increase economic and development cooperation with the United States and Japan with the first trilateral summit among President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., US President Joseph Biden Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida next month.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said he relayed this to US State Secretary Antony Blinken who visited Manila Tuesday.

Marcos, Biden and Kishida are scheduled to hold their first trilateral summit on April 11.

“We’d like to focus on specific trilateral activities such as economic projects. It could also be defense, maritime, but more on economic projects,” Manalo told BusinessMirror in an interview.

Manalo said the nitty-gritty of these economic projects will be discussed at the technical level, but the policy direction on the focus areas of economic cooperation may be spelled out in the joint statement that will be released at the end of the trilateral summit.

One of the focus areas that Manalo suggested are on infastructure and critical materials.

Other areas of cooperation on defense, security, maritime and technological may also be explored, he added.

“There are many possibilities but the important thing is to agree on what areas we can focus on,” said the country’s top diplomat.