`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

screenshot 2024 03 19 at 11.58.07 pm

PHL focusing on economic projects for trilateral cooperation with US, Japan

  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

THE Philippines is keen to increase economic and development cooperation with the United States and Japan with the first trilateral summit among President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., US President Joseph Biden Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida next month.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said he relayed this to US State Secretary Antony Blinken who visited Manila Tuesday.

Marcos, Biden and Kishida are scheduled to hold their first trilateral summit on April 11.

“We’d like to focus on specific trilateral activities such as economic projects. It could also be defense, maritime, but more on economic projects,” Manalo told BusinessMirror in an interview.

Manalo said the nitty-gritty of these economic projects will be discussed at the technical level, but the policy direction on the focus areas of economic cooperation may be spelled out in the joint statement that will be released at the end of the trilateral summit.

One of the focus areas that Manalo suggested are on infastructure and critical materials.

  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

Other areas of cooperation on defense, security, maritime and technological may also be explored, he added.

“There are many possibilities but the important thing is to agree on what areas we can focus on,” said the country’s top diplomat.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

Know more