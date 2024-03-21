PhilEnergy Expo 2024 Showcases Innovations, Facilitates Discussions for Sustainable Future

Pasay City, Philippines—The most comprehensive energy trade event in the country has once again opened its gates to gather local and international energy leaders, brands, organizations, and businesses. PhilEnergy Expo 2024 is facilitating further promotion of the revitalized energy sector through a three-day event from March 20 to 22, 2024 at the 2nd level of SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

With the theme ‘Shaping the Philippines’ Energy Sector for Sustainable Future,’ PhilEnergy Expo 2024 aims to help propel the clean energy revolution for a sustainable and net-zero country in the future. The trade event is also geared towards fostering the development of innovative renewable solutions to further shape the local energy industry.

“PhilEnergy is evolving to encompass a broader range of related sectors,” said Rungphech ‘Rose’ Chitanuwat, Country General Manager of Informa Markets in the Philippines, the organizer of PhilEnergy Expo. “That is why it was rebranded in 2023 and this year is coming as a stand-alone event in its fourth edition.”

PhilEnergy, formerly RE EE Philippines, is expanding the focus of its energy profiles—renewable energy (RE), energy efficiency (EE), electric and power (E&P), electric vehicle (EV), and energy storage (ES). The coverage expansion aligns with the growing energy sector and the government’s more aggressive efforts to establish secure, sustainable, and resilient energy strategies.

Their presence underscores the significance of PhilEnergy Expo 2024 in shaping a sustainable and innovative energy landscape. Captured during yesterday’s grand opening ceremony at PhilEnergy Expo 2024. Standing from left to right: Atty. Jose Layug Jr., President of Developers of Renewable Energy AdvanceMent; H.E. Dato’; Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Ambassador of Malaysia to Manila; His Excellency Nasser Said Abdullah Al Manwari, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Manila; Mr. Alexander Ablaza, President of Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance Inc.; Ms. Rungphech Rose Chitanuwat, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Philippines; Mr. Carmelo Jimson Uranza, President of Society of Philippine Electrotechnical Constructors and Suppliers Inc.; Minister Plenipotentiary Leandro Waisman, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Argentina in the Philippines; and Mr. Peter Lundberg, Executive Director of Asia Pacific Urban Energy Association.

Sustainable and clean energy

A significant shift in energy policies towards renewables has been drawing attention. The Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance, Inc. (PE2), PhilEnergy’s strategic partner, forecasts investments in energy efficiency projects in the Philippines to reach ₱12 trillion by 2040. At the same time, the national government targets to increase the renewable energy share in the local power generation mix to 35% by 2030 and to 50% by 2040.

Globally, the International Energy Agency (IEA) recently reported that countries all over the world expanded average renewable energy capacity to as much as 50% in 2023 compared to 2022. The pace is expected to further accelerate in the next five years until it reaches a peak.

“Logically, PhilEnergy 2024 is a timely event, considering the Philippine government’s strong push to encourage sustainable energy production, just like in many other countries. Renewable energy has indeed become integral to economic development not just because of its mitigating effects on climate change but also because sustainability and efficiency are key to addressing the ever-increasing energy requirements of a developing world,” Chitanuwat said.

Conferences and seminars

Aside from the showcase of innovative technologies and products that can serve as solutions to energy woes, PhilEnergy Expo 2024 is also facilitating insightful discussions about the current issues of the energy sector and other related industries.

PE2 is facilitating ‘Energy Efficiency Day 2024’ conference on March 20. It is gathering some of the country’s top business leaders and honorable ambassadors (from the UK, Sweden, and Denmark) to share their respective strategies in responding to calls to double energy efficiency by 2030.

On March 21, PhilEnergy Expo is facilitating a seminar on energy audits for commercial buildings along with discussions about electric vehicles, smart grid technologies, and future energy systems. March 22 is set for PCAB Licensing Workshop (paid seminar) and discussions about promotion of clean energy, project management strategies, and clean energy practices, among others. Check out the full conference and seminar schedule at https://www.philenergyexpo.com/technical-seminars/

PhilEnergy Expo welcomes walk-ins. For more information, please visit https://www.philenergyexpo.com. For visitor inquiries, contact Informa Markets representative Danah F. Castillo via email (danah.francisco@informa.com) or telephone number +63 2 8581 1921.