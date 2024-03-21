PetroGreen funds scholarship program for Mapúa Students in Davao

Yuchengco-led PetroGreen Energy Corporation (PGEC) and Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) has signed a scholarship agreement for qualified students of engineering, business, and environment-related courses.

“PGEC is pleased to award its pilot scholarship grants to students of Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao, which is among the leading engineering and technology schools in the country. Advancing quality education that responds to global challenges, has always been part of PGEC’s education program,” says PGEC President and CEO F.G. Delfin, Jr. “It is our hope that with this partnership, we will be able to produce not only responsible professionals but also clean energy advocates,” adds Delfin.

For his part, MMCM president Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo said that the scholarship program aligns with the institutions mission to provide exceptional educational opportunities and cultivate a generation of responsible engineers and professionals committed to sustainable development.

“We believe this collaboration will empower our students to become leaders who drive innovation and create a better future for all,” Maestrecampo said.

PGEC is the renewable energy holding unit of publicly-listed company PetroEnergy Resources Corporation (PERC). PGEC has investments in 32MW Maibarara Geothermal Power Project in Batangas, 50MW Nabas Wind Power Project in Aklan, and 70MWdc Tarlac Solar Power Project in Tarlac. PGEC is currently developing three (3) solar projects in Luzon and one solar power facility in Bohol.

MMCM is a branch encompassing Mapúa University’s technological and academic excellence in Mindanao. It offers junior/senior high school, and various undergraduate programs in engineering and architecture, arts and science, information science, business, and health sciences.

PGEC and MMCM are members of the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC).