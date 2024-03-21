`

PBA All-Star delegation gets warm welcome in Bacolod

THE entire PBA delegation received a warm reception in Bacolod in a huge kick-off for the All-Star festivities this weekend at the University of St. La Salle gymnasium.

Mayor Albee Benitez welcomed the contingent led by Commissioner Willie Marcial and All-Star team captains Japeth Aguilar and Mark Barroca.

After 16 years, the All-Star festivities make a return to the province after South beat North in overtime, 161-158, during the 2008 edition.

“Maraming salamat sa mainit na pagtanggap at pag-imbita sa PBA dito, lalo na at nandito si Mayor [Albee] na matalik nating kaibigan,” said Marcial during the formal presser held at the Megaworld The Upper East.

The city mayor said he expects an exciting weekend for the province starting with the Blitz Game and Skills Challenge on Saturday and the featured All-Star game pitting Team Japeth and Team Mark on Sunday.

Team governors Alfrancis Chua (Barangay Ginebra), Atty. Raymond Zorilla (Phoenix), and Eric Arejola (Northport) along with deputy commissioner Eric Castro were also part of the 150-strong contingent.

