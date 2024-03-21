OECD reports ‘high levels’ of gender inequality in PHL

WOMEN in the Philippines still experience “high levels of discrimination,” according to the latest result of the OECD’s Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI).

The country’s SIGI score reached 50 out of 100, denoting high levels of discrimination. SIGI scores range from 0 to 100, with 0 indicating no discrimination and 100 indicating absolute discrimination.

The country’s SIGI score is significantly higher than those of other Southeast Asian countries, which have an average score of 39 out of 100. The Philippines also fared poorly against the average score of 29 out of 100 worldwide.

“Discriminatory social institutions undermine women’s rights and opportunities in many spheres of their lives,” OECD said in a report.

“In the Philippines, distinct legislations regulate family and marriage matters—including divorce, inheritance or the administration of assets within the household—for Muslim and non-Muslim individuals,” the report added.

Based on the report, the Philippines obtained a score of 57 out of 100 in the Discrimination in the Family dimension. This indicator captured power dynamics within the households and evaluated the extent to which girls and women are undervalued.

This was followed by Restricted access to productive and financial resources, where the country scored 50 out of 100. This dimension captured women’s restricted access to and control over critical productive and economic resources and assets.

The country also did poorly in Restricted physical integrity, where it scored 49 out of 100. This dimension measured social institutions that make women and girls vulnerable in these areas and limit their control over their bodies and reproductive autonomy.

The last dimension, Restricted civil liberties, saw the country posting SIGI score of 42 out of 100. This dimension focused on social institutions that restrict women’s access to and participation and voice in the public and social spheres.

OECD said the Family Code contained discriminatory provisions that restrict a woman’s right to be the legal guardian of her child or that limit a married woman’s right to equally administer land assets and properties of the household.

Further, the Code of Muslim Personal Laws, which governs marriage and family affairs for Muslim individuals, contained discriminatory provisions that limit a woman’s guardianship over her child.

It also grants men more rights to divorce and establishes a waiting period for women to remarry following a divorce. The same law grants male heirs larger shares of inheritance compared to female heirs and prevents a woman from working without the consent of her spouse.

“The legal framework also fails to fully protect women’s physical integrity and to guarantee them control and autonomy over their body,” the OECD said.

“For instance, the law continues to provide for reduced penalties in cases of ‘honor crimes’, perpetrators of rape can avoid prosecution if they marry the victim/survivor, and abortion is criminalized under all circumstances, even if the pregnant woman’s life is at risk,” it added.