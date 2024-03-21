Ninja Van inks MOU with Cabuyao City

Tech-enabled express logistics firm Ninja Van Philippines inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the local government unit (LGU) of Cabuyao to support e-commerce growth and job generation.

At the heart of this partnership lies a shared commitment to fostering security, ensuring business continuity, and enhancing the ease of delivery services within the Cabuyao region, Ninja Van Philippines Country Head Jose Alvin Perez said.

“This partnership with the Cabuyao City local government is meaningful to us, as Cabuyao is the host city of Ninja Van’s largest automated sorting hub not just in the Philippines, but across Southeast Asia,” he said. “We have been present in the city since 2018, and in line with our thrust to support nation-building, we’re quite excited to look for more ways we can work with the city government in providing support for its constituents.”

For his part Cabuyao Mayor Dennis Felipe Hain underscored the significance of public-private collaboration in propelling the city’s development agenda forward.

“We want to maximize Cabuyao’s strategic location as an investment and trade hub, and we want to expand livelihood opportunities for residents of the city,” he said.

The sprawling 21,000 square-meter sorting facility in Cabuyao has the potential to generate employment for up to 2,400 individuals.