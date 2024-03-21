NG not seen to post budget surplus by yearend

THE national government could fall short of a budget surplus by the end of the year despite recording an P88-billion surplus in January 2024.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said he is not expecting a budget surplus by the end of the year.

“For me, for as long as we hit our targets, our revenue targets, and our expenditure targets, I don’t expect a surplus by the end of the year,” Recto told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Country Roundtable press briefing on Tuesday.

Data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed the government posted a budget surplus of P88 billion in January this year, over 92.25 percent higher than the same month last year, as revenue collections outpaced government spending during the period. (See:https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/15/ng-posts-p88-b-budget-surplus-in-january-as-revenue-collection-outpaces-spending/)

Recto added that there is also a surplus in February, but the Treasury has not released any data yet.

“So far, the revenue seems to be good. I hope that holds all the way up to the end of the year,” the Finance chief said.

Out of cautiousness, though, he is also not expecting a sustainable surplus throughout the whole year.

“For as long as we hit our targets, I’m happy with that,” he added.

According to Recto, government revenues rose by 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) while spending is also up by 10 percent YoY, indicating a surplus, as of March 19.

“So far we’re hitting the numbers, surpassing the targets, and we hope that continues,” Recto added.

To improve tax collection, Recto said the Department of Finance (DOF) is assisting the Bureaus of Internal Revenue and Customs in analyzing all their data and providing them with data as well on where to concentrate to collect the taxes and to whom they should be collecting the taxes from.

WEF President Borge Brende said that the WEF delegates are “very bullish” on the Philippine economy as long as reforms are continued. (https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/20/with-reforms-phl-can-be-2-teconomy-in-next-decade-wef/)

“I think that this could be, in the coming decade, a $2-trillion economy,” Brende said at the press briefing.

Brende also said that the appetite for investing in the Philippines in increasing given the feedback from the participants.

The country is looking at op-portunities for increased investments, specifically in the manufacturing and renewable energy sectors, according to Brende.

The Roundtable is a joint effort between the Government of the Philippines and the WEF and is the first high-level roundtable to be convened in the Asia Pacific Region since the pandemic.