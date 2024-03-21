NBI told to ‘dig deeper’ on death of Lapid slay co-accused Zulueta

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Wednesday to seek forensic pathologist’s advice over the sudden death of former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Deputy Security Officer Ricardo Zulueta, who is one of the principal accused in the murder of veteran broadcast journalist Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa in 2022.

Remulla issued the order amid conflicting reports about Zulueta’s cause of death.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said based on reports, Zulueta was brought to the hospital by his brother because of severe chest pains then died shortly after he was brought to the hospital.

“However, his death certificate showed that the cause of death was cerebrovascular disease intracranial hemorrhage, which brings confusion as to the real cause of death,” the Justice chief said.

“Considering all these possibilities and circumstances, Secretary Remulla urged the NBI to investigate further into the death of Zulueta and seek forensic pathologist’s advice if necessary,” the DOJ added.

Remulla also urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to coordinate and share the result of its investigation with the DOJ.

He made the request after the PNP ruled out the possibility of foul play in Zulueta’s death.

“To dispel doubts and rumors, once and for all, the DOJ is also contemplating seeking Dr. Raquel Fortun’s expertise to conduct an autopsy on Zulueta’s remains,” Remulla stressed.

“Unravel the truth, leave no stone unturned and don’t let anyone or anything prevent us from pursuing accountability and delivering justice,” he said.

Zulueta, who was considered a fugitive prior to his death, has a pending warrant of arrest along with former BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag for the murder of Lapid and inmate Jun Villamor.

Bantag has remained in hiding after being named as the mastermind in the two killings.