Muslim orphanage gets aid from American NGO

DAVAO CITY—An orphanage for Filipino Muslims in central Mindanao received essential supplies from an American nongovernment organization.

The Markadz Al-Arfadz Orphanage received supplies of rice and groceries from the We Care for Humanity (WCH), an American nonprofit organization, with offices in the US states of California and Illinois.

In a statement Wednesday, the WCH said it joined with a Maguindanao royal family in donating humanitarian aid to the orphanage in Cotabato City during Islam’s fasting month of Ramadan. WCH founder, Queen Maria Amor and Sultan Zulkarnain Mastura of the Mastura clan led the donation.

“Following the successful kanduli, or thanksgiving, event, which featured the Sultan of Magindanaw’s ‘stepping on white dust ritual,’ the We Care for Humanity team and the Maguindanao royal family offered humanitarian assistance to the Markadz Al-arfadz Orphanage Center on March 11 in the spirit of Ramadan,” the WCH said.

The collaboration provided essential supplies and uplifting messages, reflecting the spirit of Ramadan.

Since 2022, the US-based NGO has been involved in charitable initiatives in Mindanao in partnership with the Sultanate of Magindanaw.

The Ustadz Al-faradh Markadz expressed gratitude for the support and congratulated the newly enthroned Sultan on his prosperous reign.

The collaboration between the We Care for Humanity and the Sultanate of Magindanaw has significantly benefited the Markadz Al-arfadz Orphanage Center, WCH said. It was the group’s second visit.

“Leading the delegation was HRH Queen Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura, the WCH founder, who presented the organization’s mission and dedication to aiding the orphanage.

The royal family was led by Zulkarnain Mastura VI, the 26th supreme sultan of Magindanaw.