Go backs improved grassroots health-care infra devt, lauds establishment of SHC in Camarines Norte

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, lauded the Department of Health (DOH) and the local government of Talisay, Camarines Norte, including Mayor Donovan Mancenido and Vice Mayor Maria Cristina Arevalo, for the blessing and soft launch of a new Super Health Center (SHC) in the town.

Go’s Malasakit team conducted a visit to the SHC during its soft launch on Friday, March 15. They also distributed snacks, food packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to barangay health workers present.

Go also emphasized the importance of a robust health-care system, particularly in light of the lessons learned during the pandemic, especially at the grassroots.

The SHC will be a hub for various primary health-care services, including database management, out-patient, dental, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. The centers can also be used as satellite vaccination sites for Filipinos who live far from the urban centers.

“It’s a medium type of a polyclinic, para mailapit po natin ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Hindi na nila kailangan mag biyahe pa ng ospital for minor cases, ‘yung panganganak, mga dental, laboratory, x-ray, pwede na pong gawin dito ‘yung primary care, ‘yung Konsulta. Malaking bagay po ito na hindi na nila kailangan magbiyahe pa sa mga ospital dahil dito na po sila magpapa-check up at magpapakonsulta at mayroon naman pong Konsulta package ang ating PhilHealth,” explained Go.

Through the collective efforts of the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. As the lead implementing agency, DOH identifies the strategic areas where these SHCs will be established.