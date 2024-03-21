FIVB hosting highlights PHL passion for volleyball–Pia Cayetano

SENATOR Pia Cayetano says the Philippines is putting its best foot forward as host of the FIVB Men’s World Championship in 2025.

A former Philippine national volleyball team member, Cayetano spoke on behalf of the Filipino fans in her pitch to the FIVB, the world governing body of volleyball.

“The Filipino fans will make sure that the players and the entire delegation feel welcome, as you have seen in our previous hostings,” Cayetano said.

“It has been my personal advocacy to make sports more accessible, most specially to our youth and we have the honor of introducing these 32 teams as well as the global audience to our world renowned Filipino hospitality and colorful Filipino culture,” Cayetano said. “I have always believed that sports can transform communities, change lives.”

“Our country is a volleyball loving and playing country and it is with great pleasure that we welcome FIVB and Volleyball World to the Philippines,” she said. “Our successful bid further reinforces our country’s track record in staging world class events and with the support and commitment of both our government, and the private sector, we can be certain that it will be of the same caliber, or even better.”

She added: “As a former national volleyball athlete myself, I am excited that the highest level of men’s volleyball competition will be staged in our very own country, to a nation that loves the sport with passion.

“We get to bring this international competition to the Philippines, for the Filipino people to witness it firsthand. It has been my personal advocacy to make sports more accessible, most especially to our youth.”