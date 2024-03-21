FitFlop re-sets brand presentation for Spring 24

FitFlop announced a brand relaunch to power their next stage of growth in the UK and Internationally. Spring 2024 campaign; Smart Moves comes with a new look and feel for the brand across all creative direction including colour palettes, silhouettes and brand logos. With smart-engineering at the forefront, FitFlop’s elevated positioning injects new energy into the brand which first launched to market in 2007.

Founded by entrepreneur and businesswoman Marcia Kilgore, FitFlop was launched as a science-led footwear brand and now has a presence in 73 countries, with 145 FitFlop concept stores located in regions across the world.

The brand is taking a leap forward, bringing its unique story to life through a contemporary, elevated approach. The Spring 2024 campaign “Smart Moves” aims to target a younger audience whilst maintaining pioneering technology that benefits users’ daily lives by maximizing energy, achieving more and feeling better.

“As a growing brand with huge global ambitions we are relentlessly focused on our consumers – from existing wearers who already love the brand to welcoming new consumers who may be discovering us for the first time. We are excited and extremely proud to launch this new brand look; it represents a

transformative step forward in FitFlop’s journey in line with our mission to become the most intelligent footwear company in the world”

Gianni Georgiades, Chief Executive Officer

In April 2023, FitFlop secured a new five-year $30m revolving credit facility from independent lender AURELIUS Finance Company to support its long-term growth ambitions. With innovative and unexpected design partnerships being unveiled in early 2024 cementing the start of the brand’s refresh strategy.

Earlier this year, FitFlop began to roll out focus on international expansion as part of their global retail programme in key strategic markets. This was cemented by the opening of its largest retail space in the Middle East to date, in Abu Dhabi, building on the existing standalone FitFlop stores across the world. The brand plans for further international growth this year, taking its world-class science and technology focusing on bio-mechanic engineered footwear to more consumers across the globe, with a long-term vision to be the world’s most intelligent everyday footwear company.

“This bold step forward will play a key role in realising FitFlop’s opportunity to drive forward. While the entire category has fallen into a sea of sameness, FitFlop is once again doing things differently. Through celebrating the effects of an approach rooted in biomechanics and ergonomic design, we’re not only elevating the brand but providing a gateway to introduce the profound benefits of our products to a new generation of ambitious, smart consumers.”

Phil Borthwick, Chief Marketing Officer

For more information please visit https://www.fitflop.com.ph/