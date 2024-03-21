Filipinos 2nd happiest people in Asean–Gallup

FILIPINOS remain among the happiest people in Southeast Asia, only coming in second to Singaporeans who enjoy higher incomes, according to the results of Gallup’s latest Global Happiness Index (GHI).

Based on the latest report, the Philippines ranked 53rd out of 143 countries.

This was 23 notches higher than its 73rd out of 137 countries ranking in 2023.

The data from the report also showed that the country’s index score was higher at 6.048 in 2024 compared to 5.523 posted in 2023.

“On a 10-point scale, Finland’s average life evaluation ranks it as the happiest country in the world. Afghanistan ranks as the least happy country in the world with a life evaluation of 1.721,” Gallup said.

In Southeast Asia, Singapore was considered the happiest country. It ranked 30th out of 143 countries with a score of 6.523 in the GHI.

The Gallup World Poll, which remains the principal source of data in this report, asks respondents to evaluate their current life as a whole using the image of a ladder, with the best possible life for them as a 10 and worst possible as a 0.

According to age

Meanwhile, in 2024, Gallup said, it was able to generate enough data to disaggregate happiness according to age.

In the Philippines, the data showed older Filipinos or those 60 years old and up are happier compared to other countries while younger Pinoys or those aged below 30 years old are less happy compared to other countries.

With the responses of older Filipinos, the country ranked 43rd out of 143 countries and recorded a score of 5.976 in the GHI. Older Singaporeans continue to outrank Filipino seniors at 26th out of 143 countries with a score of 6.477 in the index.

Among the younger generation or those below 30 years old, Filipinos ranked 70th out of 143 countries with a score of 6.305 in the index.

However, the happiest youngsters in the Asean are the Thais who ranked 45th out of 143 countries with a score of 6.597 in the GHI. This was followed by Singaporeans who ranked 54th out of 143 countries with a score of 6.484 in the GHI.

“Some important parts of life are tied mainly to age, such as schooling, employment and health. Others depend more on what is going on in society and the world,” Gallup said.

“These society-wide factors range from violence, earthquakes and pandemics to how new technologies and changing natural and social environments interact with also-changing ways of seeing history, facing inequalities, and connecting with each other,” it added.

Day of happiness

Meanwhile, to celebrate the UN International Day of Happiness, business owners from diverse industries have come together to make a bold covenant: to pursue happiness collectively.

The move emphasized the importance of focusing on unique individual strengths to promote organizations that thrive.

“This agreement represents a beacon of hope and positivity in challenging times. It’s inspiring to see businesses coming together to prioritize happiness and well-being, not just profits,” Michael Pizarro, regional vice president of JCI Metro South region, said in a statement.

The covenant was signed by the 36 core members of the newly-launched BNI Headway chapter, along with the presidents of 16 chapters of JCI Metro South region.

They discussed key principles and actions that the participating businesses will uphold, including committing to support each other’s organizations and promote the mental and emotional well-being of business owners and employees; as well as support local community initiatives and charitable causes aimed at promoting happiness and well-being for all.