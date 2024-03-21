Expert: Space tech a big boost in maritime domain awareness

The Philippines can protect the maritime environment and assert its rights in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) with the help of space-based technology like satellites.

This was the assertion of Stratbase Institute president Dindo Manhit during the first-ever conference on space cooperation in the Philippines, organized by the Stratbase Institute, in partnership with the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines and the Philippine Space Agency, held on Tuesday, March 19.

There, he emphasized the importance of space science and technology applications (SSTA) within the field of maritime domain awareness, particularly in the WPS.

“In our advocacy to bring to light Chinese interference in the West Philippine Sea, the monitoring of Chinese Coast Guard vessels through satellite imagery has become useful in showing Chinese aggression to the world and asserting our rights in that area,” Manhit said.

“By harnessing the power of satellites, space agencies, and international partnerships, such as the one that we have with the Embassy of Canada today, we have the opportunity to revolutionize our capabilities at sea. From tracking vessels in real-time to detecting illegal fishing activities and monitoring environmental changes, space-based assets offer unparalleled insights into the dynamics of our maritime areas,” he added.

Aside from utilizing SSTA in the maritime domain, several experts also discussed space-based technology’s importance in other sectors, such as agriculture, connectivity, and climate change, among others.