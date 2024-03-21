DPWH provides update on implementation of 4 infrastructure projects across regions

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) disclosed Wednesday details about four infrastructure projects across different regions, each at various stages of implementation.

In a nutshell, these projects, announced through four separate statements, aim to address various community needs, from enhancing connectivity to safeguarding against natural disasters.

In Agdangan, Quezon Province, the DPWH announced the completion of the Kinagunan Ibaba Bridge. This two-lane bridge, spanning 30 meters with a width of 7.32 meters, now provides safer passage across the river.

Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan emphasized the project’s role in the ongoing Agdangan Bypass Road Project, which seeks to alleviate traffic congestion and improve the flow of goods and services in the area.

The bridge, constructed at a cost of P30.3 million funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA), is poised to enhance access to vital facilities, such as schools, hospitals, and government centers.

Meanwhile, in Davao City, the DPWH is actively constructing a revetment structure along the Talomo River to mitigate flood risks in residential areas.

With a height of 7 meters and spanning 120 meters, the P74.14-million river wall in Barangay Talomo Proper is now 90 percent complete. It aims to address concerns of constant erosion and narrow channels.

In Baras, Catanduanes, the DPWH said it has completed the Maria Joson Teves Diversion Road. This four-lane bypass road, spanning 426.5 meters that includes a bridge component, diverts traffic away from the town proper, easing congestion and ensuring the safety of agricultural communities near the Macutal River, Quezon Section.

The P120-million project was implemented under the Sustainable Infrastructure Projects Alleviating Gaps (SIPAG) program.

Lastly, in Casiguran, Aurora Province, the DPWH said it has completed a seawall structure along the coastline to protect vulnerable communities from coastal storm surges.

With a length of 346 linear meters, the concrete seawall, constructed at a cost of P39.2 million, provides critical protection to residents of Sitio Minanga in Barangay Calangcuasan.

Additionally, the three-meter-wide carriageway atop the seawall improves transport and access along the coast, benefiting local fishermen and residents alike.